Fiberglass Market Size, Key Players Analysis, Trends, Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2023

Fiberglass Market Overview:

Fiberglass Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD 20.32 Bn by 2023 with CAGR of 9.2% between by 2023.

Fiberglass Market is mainly running because of increasing consumption in end user industry such as automotive, aerospace, and electrical industry in various developed regions. In addition, rising consumption of fiberglass composites and insulation has been perceived in Asia Pacific region due to increasing in various end user industrial application such as in construction, automotive, and others. The major driver of fiberglass market is rising demand of composite fiberglass in various end user industry such as automotive and aerospace. On the other hand, unstable prices of raw materials are major restraining factor of the fiberglass market which can restrain the growth of global fiberglass market.

Fiberglass Market Key Players:

Jushi Group Co. Ltd (China)

AGY Holding Corp. (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex (Europe)

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

Owens Corning (US)

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation (Taiwan)

Taishan Fiberglass Inc (China)

PFG FIBER GLASS CORPORATION (Taiwan)

Fibber Glass Industries Inc (US)

L. Gore & Associates, Inc (US)

Fiberglass Market Segmentation:

Fiberglass Market is majorly segmented on the basis of types, end users and region. Based on types of fiberglass the market is segmented into A-glass, C-glass, D-glass, E-glass, R-glass, S-glass, and others (AR-glass, ECR-glass, etc.). By application, global fiberglass market is segmented into composites and insulation. Based on end user the market segmented into aerospace, automotive, construction, electrical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and others (wind energy, petrochemicals, etc.) and based on region market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Fiberglass Market Regional Analysis:

Presently, Asia Pacific region is the major market of fiberglass due to demand in various applications such as automotive and electrical industry especially in China, India followed by Japan. Whereas, increasing demand in construction industry in developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand made Asia Pacific largest consumer of the global fiberglass market followed by increasing in the consumption of Fiberglass market in North America region. Furthermore, Europe region hold third position for the global fiberglass market due to large consumption in pharmaceutical, construction, and electrical industry. In addition, Latin America and Middle East also witnessed in growth of fiberglass market due to various end user industry such as aerospace, automotive, construction, electrical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and others.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of key vendors.

