Fiberglass Fabric Market – Future Growth Strategies by 2028

The Fundamentals of Fiberglass Fabric

Fiberglass fabric are inorganic, nonmetallic materials, generally derived from natural materials, such as quartz, limestone, sand, kaolin and dolomite, among others. With the development of modern material science and technology, several routes for fiberglass fabric production have been invented. There are two methods of producing materials; woven fiberglass fabrics, and non-woven fiberglass fabrics.

Woven Fiberglass Fabric

The best known fiberglass fabric is created in the weaving process. At least two systems of threads are interwoven here perpendicularly. Weft threads are being pulled crosswise through lengthwise taut, tear durable warp threads. The edges are usually woven more densely, creating salvedges, which often contain information about the fabric printed on them. Because the warp threads are stretched, so it can be woven evenly, most of fabrics are strong, inflexible and stable (predictable), which is undoubtedly conducive to learning of sewing. By changing color or type of warp and weft threads, unlimited variety of fabrics can be created. Usage of a different type of weave changes the way the fabric handles.

Non-woven Fiberglass Fabric

The oldest method of creating materials is bonding / splicing the fibers together. The process of manufacturing felt fabrics can be a good example – it consists of soaking wool, compressing it, which results in entanglement of fibers, and ultimately creating a compact structure. Such created non-woven fiberglass fabric doesn’t fray or rip, and can be cut in any direction. The best known non-woven fiberglass fabric are: waddings and interfacings.

Introduction:

Fiberglass fabric is a material, woven or non-woven, made from glass fibers. These glass fibers are textured in such a way that air pockets are created within glass traps. The resultant fiberglass fabric has high strength, low density and high thermal insulation, among other properties, owing to which it finds application in several industrial as well as defense sectors. Due to its thermal insulation property, fiberglass fabrics are used in application where high temperature resistance and thermal barriers are required. These fiberglass fabrics are classified mainly into E- and S-class. In industrial application, E-Glass fiberglass fabrics are preferred owing to their strength. However, S-class fiberglass fabrics are made up of high strength-rigidity glass material and used in high-end applications.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for high performance materials for the manufacturing of electronics and high-end products across the globe are the major driving factors for the growth of the fiberglass fabric market. Rising demand for fiberglass fabric for thermal insulation application, especially in power generation plants, will aid the growth of Fiberglass Fabric market. Moreover, government initiatives to promote renewable energy and new and upcoming power projects across the globe, will in turn, resulted into increasing demand in the fiberglass fabric market. Also, increasing demand for printed circuit boards across the globe will help to drive the fiberglass fabric market. However, high cost of production may hamper the growth of fiberglass fabric market. Also, fluctuating raw material prices may affect the market significantly.

Regional Outlook:

The global Fiberglass Fabric market is dominated by the Asia Pacific (APAC) region in term of production and consumption. In APAC, China, Japan and South Korea are expected to dominate the Fiberglass Fabric market owing to the presence of major manufacturing players and mainly due to the growing end-use industries, such as electronic, wind energy, automotive and high-end products, among others. It is estimated that APAC will remain the major market for Fiberglass Fabric and is projected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is the second largest market for Fiberglass Fabric market owing to the increasing regulatory pressure and increasing investment in renewable energy sector that resulted into rise in demand for Fiberglass Fabric and it is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. North America is expected to dominate the Fiberglass Fabric market and is projected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Furthermore, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to register slow growth in the fiberglass fabric market during the forecast period.

Key Player:

Some of the key player identified across the value chain of the Fiberglass Fabric market are:

Chomarat Textile Industries

Gurit

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Porcher Industries

Saertex GmbH & Co.Kg.

Hexcel Corporation

Taiwan Electric Insulator Co. Ltd

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd., among others

