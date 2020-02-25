Fiberboard Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2018 to 2028

The purpose of this rich study presented by FactMR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global fiberboard market during the period until 2028. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size (US$ Mn), Y-o-Y growth and revenue share (US& Mn) linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the fiberboard market during the forecast period.

Since the dawn of rampant urbanization, building and construction industry is gaining significant attention, primarily in regions of APAC witnessing drastic growth. The key factor responsible for this overwhelming call is the burgeoning rise in number of single person households. The mushrooming number of new household and construction projects is also likely to pose as a predominant factor pushing growth of fiberboard market. In case of countries like India and China, which are witnessing rapid urbanization, this demand is foreseen to be highly prominent. The region of MEA, primarily Africa, is poised to record meteoric growth in the fiberboard market during the assessment period. Roofing applications and renovations with regard to flooring & paneling are expected to complement the growth ambit of fiberboard market.

One of the preeminent factors accentuating growth of global fiberboard market is its sustainable roots. Maximum of the medium density fiberboard (MDF) available in the market has been synthesizes using recycled wood, unlike the solid wood adversary which doesn’t adhere much to sustainability. This sustainable-driven aspect makes it an ideal choice among the environment-savvy customers. A major fraction of customers hailing from different parts of the world are concerned about the adverse effects resulting from violence of sustainability, which makes them stand out as a prominent customer base with regard to medium density fiberboard.

The medium density fiberboard/ high density fiberboard (MDF/HDF) segment is foreseen to retain its leading position in the market. Gaining huge traction due to its superior performance in altering temperature and moisture gradients, MDF/HDF is being increasingly sought by building and construction companies. It is foreseen to manifest an impressive growth rate during the forecast timeline. For any company vying to capture a wider customer base, it is highly recommended to focus on developing product capacity of their respective MDF lines.

Fiberboard refers to a type of engineered wood product, made out of wood fibers. Fiberboards are segregated as per their escalating order of their density. High density fiberboards (HDF) and hardboards are stronger, with higher density as compared to the other two types – MDFs and ‘other fiberboards’, which primarily comprises of low density fiberboards.

FactMR compiles a comprehensive study on the fiberboard market for an assessment timeline of 2018- 2028. Endowed with unmatched profitable insights, the report provides extensive market outlook by covering all key aspects permutating the growth statistics. Additionally, key technological breakthroughs and top-notch trends have been featured in the report which provides a lucid understanding of the market landscape. The report further lays out a broad analysis of various factors influencing the supply/demand framework of fiberboard market. Also, prime opportunities/challenges are also entailed which the industry participants might come across.

The report acts as an essential tool for active industry participants across the value chain and also for the new entrants by aiding them in capitalizing untapped opportunities and developing conquering business strategies. The market size and volume estimations have been provided separately for manufacturers to take notes of. Additionally, pivotal inclusions such as analysis of the sophisticated upstream and downstream value chain, technological enhancements, and a holistic preview of pricing analysis with regard to raw materials have been added.

