Fiber to the Premises Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Fiber to the Premises Market Global Market – Overview

Fiber to the premise market is an optical fibre cable connection for home users or small businesses by the internet service providers (ISPs). Fiber to the premise market is one of the emerging technologies of which the internet service providers benefit by providing their customers with a superior internet access as compared to traditional co-axial cable connection. One of the major advantages of fiber to the home internet connection is the enhanced speed as compared to the dial-up connection. It offers better customer experience as the customers experience faster internet connection speeds for watching movies, TV shows and browsing internet. Various service providers are investing in the research and development to bring out new products and technology owing to the increased demand for broadband internet connection by consumers and enterprises.

Get Free Sample Copy Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2517

The factors that contribute towards the growth of fiber to the home market are the rising adoption of cloud-based services, increased shift towards live and on-demand video streaming, and growing development in the field of smart grids, public sector, e-health solutions, and e-governance systems. However, there are certain factors that hamper the growth of fiber to the premise market. These include higher capital investment in deploying fiber to the home, and high cost for internet service providers (ISPs) to migrate from current network infrastructure.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Fiber to the Premises market – Cincinnati Bell (US), Cellular South Inc. (US), Verizon Wireless (US), AT&T Inc. (US), Cox Communications (US), 3M (US), CenturyLink, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US) among others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Fiber to the Premises market.

Fiber to the Premises Market Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by end-users: personal, and commercial (SMEs, large enterprises).

Segmentation by type: broadband PON (BPON), gigabit PON (GPON), and ethernet PON (EPON).

Segmentation by verticals: IT & telecommunication, government, transportation, industrial, aerospace & Defence, and others.

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Fiber to the Premises Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of fiber to the premises (FTTP) market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. Asia-Pacific dominates the fiber to the premises market followed by Europe, and North America. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to dominate the fiber to the premises market and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR. Asia-Pacific region is backed up by developments in emerging economies like India, China, South Korea and others. South Korea and Hong Kong are among the countries with fastest internet speeds and are readily adopting fiber to the premise. On the other hand, North America is following Asia-Pacific in fiber to the home adoption. At present, North America experiences better internet connectivity, and higher internet speeds. Due to high cost of shifting from traditional network infrastructure, end-users in North America are slightly slow in adopting fiber to the premise. However, increased spending by government on the network infrastructure is one of the factors helping growth of fiber to the premise market.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fiber-to-the-premises-market-2517

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: [email protected]