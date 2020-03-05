Fiber Supplements Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019 – 2029

Fiber is a type of carbohydrate that helps to keep the digestive systems healthy. There are numerous fiber supplements available in the industry in various forms, such as tablets, capsules, and powders. Fiber provides a wide range of health benefits, such as it lowers cholesterol, and keeps blood sugar steady. Short-term relief from bowel irregularity and constipation are some primary factors that are driving the adoption of fiber supplements. Dietary fiber supplements are also witnessing traction for weight management, as they help people feel satiate for longer.

Fiber Supplements Market – Notable Developments

Some of the leading players operating in the global fiber supplements market are NOW Foods, Walgreens, SPECIES, Citrucel, BarnDad Innovative Nutrition, Robinson Pharma, Inc., Myogenix, Optimum Nutrition, Garden Of Life, Benefiber, Twinlab, Renew Life Formulas, Inc., and Metamucil

Notable developments in the competitive landscape of fiber supplements market include:

In 2018, the Fiber Choice® line of chewable prebiotic fiber gummies and tablets was awarded the #1 share of gastroenterologist (GE) recommendations nationwide, over four times greater than that for the nearest branded competitor.

Caret Pharma, a subsidiary of Caret Group has acquired FiberChoice, a leading line of fiber supplements. With this acquisition, Caret Pharma aims to expand its medical food category.

As consumers are in pursuit of supplements that deliver optimum fiber and protein, Atkins brand has launched Atkins Plus Protein & Fiber shakes in two varieties, Creamy Milk Chocolate and Creamy Vanilla.

Fiber Supplements Market Dynamics

Growing Awareness about Health Benefits of Dietary Fiber Supplements Fuelling Adoption

A significant transition in lifestyle and dietary habits of people is driving traction for fiber-rich supplements. Research on the health benefits of adequate fiber supplements has had positive conclusions. As per the European Food Safety Authority, fiber-rich products can enhance weight management. Meanwhile, the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) estimates that roughly 45% of bowel cancer can be prevented with the consumption of proper fiber-rich diet and physical activity. Burgeoning studies showing a wide range of health benefits of dietary fibers are fuelling demand for soluble as well as insoluble fiber supplements.

Fiber Supplement Manufacturers Adopting Smart Marketing Strategies to Drive Sales

Fiber has a unique taste and thus, it requires proper masking for a product to appeal consumers. Consequently, nutraceutical companies are increasingly experimenting with various fibers to develop fiber supplements that taste good. Several companies provide taste-free, sugar-free fiber supplements, which the consumers can use as per their convenience. For instance, Benefiber powder is a leading fiber supplement that completely dissolves in beverages. Moreover it’s tasteless, which means consumers can add this fiber supplement to any beverage. This growing adoption of in-trend ingredients in variants is likely to drive growth in fiber supplements market.

Heavy Regulations from FDA Confining Growth in Fiber Supplements Market

Stringent FDA regulations are posing a significant barrier to entry of fiber supplements in the market, as product testing and approval can be a costly and lengthy process. Additionally, compliance with prevailing regulations at the manufacturing stage can drive production costs to excessive levels for all but the well-capitalized companies. Furthermore, the increasing number of adulterated and misbranded products coupled with mislabeling claims and other scandals have hampered consumer confidence in dietary supplements. These factors are likely to limit the growth in fiber supplements market.

Favorable Initiatives & Recommendations Driving Adoption of Fiber Supplements

As per the World Gastroenterology Organization, dietary fiber intake recommendations vary across different parts of the world. Most of the guidelines recommend consumption of >20g/day. However, actual dietary fiber consumption is below recommended levels across many countries. Fiber consumption in many countries, including the US and Europe is far below the recommended level by regulatory bodies. This is leading to long-term implications for public health, such as gastrointestinal disorders, rising cases of type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, stroke, and obesity. Fiber supplements allow people to boost the amount of fiber in their diets if they are not getting it in adequately from their diet. The growing fiber intake recommendations by government coupled with the increasing consumption of fiber-deficient diets, are prompting consumers to adopt fiber supplements.

Growing Gluten-Free Intolerance Creating Lucrative Opportunities in Fiber Supplements Market

Gluten-free is a rapidly growing food intolerance segment that continues to show significant potential in the future market worldwide. Amid the changing consumer preference for gluten-free products, fiber supplements companies are increasingly focusing on providing high-fiber and gluten-free variants. For instance, Psyllium husk, which is commonly found in many fiber supplements, is a naturally gluten-free ingredient that has been helping its brand to comply with the altering preferences. Konsyl is also a gluten-free variant, just like most of Metamucil products. Furthermore, Citrucel makes the safest gluten-free choice among the purely soluble fiber supplements.

Fiber Supplements Market – Segmentation

Based on type, the global fiber supplements market is segmented into:

Capsule

Powder

Chewable

Tablets

Based on application, the global fiber supplements market is segmented into: