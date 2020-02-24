FIBER OPTIC SENSOR MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2023

This report analyzes the global Fiber Optic Sensor Market by type (intrinsic, extrinsic), by end-user (transportation, medical, defense, industrial, energy & power), by component (receiver, transmitter, fiber optic cable, optical amplifier); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global fiber optic sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022.
The major players in global fiber optic sensor market include:
• ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
• Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
• OmniSens S.A. (Switzerland)
• Deltex Medical Group PLC (UK)
• Finisar Corporation (U.S.)
• AP Sensing GmbH (Germany)
• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan)
• AFL Group (U.S.)
• Luna Innovations Incorporated (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
On the basis of type, the global fiber optic sensor market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Intrinsic
• Extrinsic
On the basis of end-user, the global fiber optic sensor market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Transportation
• Medical
• Defense
• Industrial
• Energy & Power
On the basis of component, the global fiber optic sensor market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Receiver
• Transmitter
• Fiber optic cable
• Optical amplifier
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Scope Of The Study
2.1.1. Definition
2.1.2. Research Objective
2.1.3. Assumptions
2.1.4. Limitations
2.2. Research Process
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Market Size Estimation
2.4. Forecast Model
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Inhibitors
3.3. Supply/Value Chain Analysis Or Market Ecosystem
3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4. Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Type
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Intrinsic
4.3 Extrinsic
4.4 Others
5. Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Component
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Transmitters
5.3 Receivers
5.4 Optical Amplifiers
5.5 Fiber Optic Cable
5.6 Others
6. Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By End-User
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Defense
6.3. Energy & Power
6.4. Medical
6.5. Transportation
6.6. Industrial
6.7. Others
7. Regional Market Analysis
7.1. Introduction
7.2. North America
7.2.1. U.S.
7.2.2. Canada
7.2.3. Mexico
7.3. Europe
7.3.1. U.K.
7.3.2. France
7.3.3. Germany
7.3.4. Rest Of Europe
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.4.1. China
7.4.2. Japan
7.4.3. India
7.4.4. South Korea
7.4.5. Rest Of Asia-Pacific
7.5. Middle East & Africa
8. Competition Analysis
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Competitive Scenario
8.2.1. Market Share Analysis
8.2.2. Market Development Analysis
8.2.3. Product/Service Benchmarking
8.3. Company Profiles
8.3.1. ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
8.3.1.1 Overview
8.3.1.2. Product/Service Offering
8.3.1.3. Strategy
8.3.2. Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
8.3.2.1. Overview
8.3.2.2. Product/Service Offering
8.3.2.3. Strategy
8.3.3. OmniSens S.A. (Switzerland)
8.3.3.1. Overview
8.3.3.2. Product/Service Offering
8.3.3.3. Strategy
8.3.4. Deltex Medical Group PLC (UK )
8.3.4.1. Overview
8.3.4.2. Product/Service Offering
8.3.4.3. Strategy
8.3.5. Finisar Corporation (U.S.)
8.3.5.1. Overview
8.3.5.2. Product/Service Offering
8.3.5.3. Strategy
8.3.6. AP Sensing GmbH (Germany)
8.3.6.1. Overview
8.3.6.2. Product/Service Offering
8.3.6.3. Strategy
8.3.7. Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan)
8.3.7.1. Overview
8.3.7.2. Product/Service Offering
8.3.7.3. Strategy
8.3.8. AFL Group (U.S.)
8.3.8.1. Overview
8.3.8.2. Product/Service Offering
8.3.8.3. Strategy
8.3.9. Luna Innovations Incorporated (U.S.)
8.3.9.1. Overview
8.3.9.2. Product/Service Offering
8.3.9.3. Strategy
8.3.10. Ziebel AS (Norway)
8.3.10.1. Overview
8.3.10.2. Product/Service Offering
8.3.10.3. Strategy
Continued…..
