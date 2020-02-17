FIBER OPTIC COATINGS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

This report studies the global Fiber Optic Coatings market status and forecast, categorizes the global Fiber Optic Coatings market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
An optical fibers ability to perform in the field is often influenced by the type of polymer coating over its glass core. Fiber optics function in many environments with just a primary coating. Environments such as oil and gas sensing, however, may demand a secondary coating to provide additional protection during cable assembly and deployment.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Dupont
PPG
Zeiss Group
Nippon Sheet Glass
Abrisa Technologies
Newport Corporation
Inrad Optical
Reynad
Artemis Optical
II-VI Optical Systems
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Antireflection Coatings
High Reflection Coatings
Transparent Conductive Coatings
Filter Coatings
Beamsplitter Coatings
Electrochromic Coatings
Partial Reflection Coatings
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Chemical Industry
Construction Industry
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Fiber Optic Coatings Market Research Report 2018
1 Fiber Optic Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fiber Optic Coatings
1.2 Fiber Optic Coatings Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Fiber Optic Coatings Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Fiber Optic Coatings Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Antireflection Coatings
1.2.4 High Reflection Coatings
1.2.5 Transparent Conductive Coatings
1.2.6 Filter Coatings
1.2.7 Beamsplitter Coatings
1.2.8 Electrochromic Coatings
1.2.9 Partial Reflection Coatings
1.3 Global Fiber Optic Coatings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Fiber Optic Coatings Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Construction Industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Fiber Optic Coatings Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Fiber Optic Coatings Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 25 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Fiber Optic Coatings (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Fiber Optic Coatings Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Fiber Optic Coatings Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Fiber Optic Coatings Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Dupont
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Fiber Optic Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Dupont Fiber Optic Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 PPG
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Fiber Optic Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 PPG Fiber Optic Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Zeiss Group
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Fiber Optic Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Zeiss Group Fiber Optic Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Nippon Sheet Glass
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Fiber Optic Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Fiber Optic Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Abrisa Technologies
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Fiber Optic Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Abrisa Technologies Fiber Optic Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Newport Corporation
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Fiber Optic Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Newport Corporation Fiber Optic Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
