Fiber Optic Cables (Fiber-optic Cable) Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Fiber optic cable is a cable containing one or more optical fibers that are used to carry light. The optical fiber elements are typically individually coated with plastic layers and contained in a protective tube suitable for the environment where the cable will be deployed.

Scope of the Report:

In the last Five years, along with the quick development with mobile upgrade programs and FTTX programs, global Fiber Optic Cables market is growing quite fast, with a CAGR at 11.45% from 2013 to 2018 in terms of volume from 328 million Fiber-Km to 564 million Fiber-Km.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption area of Fiber Optic Cables industry, over 70% of Fiber Optic Cables are consumed in this region. Factors in near-term demand include continuation of the FTTH construction effort and 5G deployment. Although the FTTH projects of China Telecom and China Unicom already have passed a large percentage of the homes in China’s major cities, the government’s requirement to improve broadband coverage in rural areas, as well as the 5G network construction in the next few years, may be a factor keeping demand for optical cable at high levels after 2017.

Besides Asia-Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption market, followed by Europe.

Compared to the concentrated optical fiber perform industry, the concentration of Fiber Optic Cables industry is low. Leading manufacturers are Prysmian, HTGD, Furukawa, Corning, YOFC, etc. Concentration rate of top 6 is 39.48% % in 2018, compare to 37.94% in 2013.

In general, bulk purchase is the majority market status. Though the giants have occupied considerable market share, there are still a large quantity of manufacturers of Fiber Optic Cables with small capacity around the world.

Although sales of Fiber Optic Cables brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Fiber Optic Cables field.

The worldwide market for Fiber Optic Cables (Fiber-optic Cable) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Fiber Optic Cables (Fiber-optic Cable) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Prysmian

HTGD

Furukawa

Corning

YOFC

Futong

Fujikura

Sumitomo

Tongding

CommScope

Sterlite

FiberHome

Jiangsu Etern

ZTT

General Cable

Belden

Fasten

Nexans

Kaile

LS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-Mode

Multi-Mode

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Long-Distance Communication

FTTx

Local Mobile Metro Network

Other Local Access Network

CATV

Multimode Fiber Applications

Others

