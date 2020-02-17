Fiber Laser Market Sales Overview, Outlook, Opportunities, Consumption Analysis Forecast to 2024

The major trend being witnessed in the global fiber laser market is the increased investment in the development of fiber laser manufacturing plants. Owing to the increasing demand for fiber laser, a large number of companies engaged in the production of the product are pouring in fresh investments.

On the basis of type, the fiber laser market has been categorized into infrared, ultraviolet (UV), ultrafast, and visible fibers.

The major driver identified in the fiber laser market is the technological advancements with respect to fiber production and strength. With the growing investment in research and development activities, the advanced fiber lasers are being developed that have high beam quality and require minimum level of maintenance.

Some of the major players competing in the global market include Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik AG, CY-Laser America LLC, NKT Photonics A/S, Quantel Group, TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, Toptica Photonics AG., O.R. Lasertechnologie GmbH, Sigma Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd., and SPI Lasers Limited.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

