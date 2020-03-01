Fetal Bovine Serum Market Key Manufactures Shares, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Highlights

It is estimated that the global fetal bovine serum market is expected to register a CAGR ~ 8% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Fetal bovine serum is a key feedstock in pharmaceutical, diagnostics, biotechnology, diagnostic, and veterinary industries.

The global fetal bovine serum market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the increase in demand from traditional users of serum is also expected to drive the market. Other key factors such as the untapped market opportunities in emerging countries, growing investments by government organizations are contributing towards the growth of the market. However, in the previous years, the serum industry is witnessing product shortage due to uncertain climatic conditions along with rising demand for beef and dairy product that has led to a radical drop in cattle herd population are few factors restraining the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global fetal bovine serum market are HiMedia Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd, Atlanta Biologicals Inc., TCS Biosciences Ltd, Tissue Culture Biologicals, Rocky Mountain Biologicals, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Techne, PAN-Biotech, Access Biologicals, Animal Technologies Inc., Nucleus Biologics, Biological Industries, Corning Incorporated, J R Scientific Inc., Moregate Biotech, Wisent Inc, Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology Co. Ltd., among others.

Segmentation:

The global fetal bovine serum market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user.

Currently, the global fetal bovine serum market is dominated by numerous players. The major players in this market are involved in new product launches, strategic partnerships and collaborations to increase their product portfolio. For instance, In January 2018, Bio-Techne announced the acquisition of Atlanta Biologicals, with the acquisition aimed at expanding the product portfolio of the company and service capabilities.

Regional Analysis:

On the regional basis, the fetal bovine serum market in the Americas is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period. The North American region holds substantial share in the global market. This owes to the high consumption and pricing of fetal bovine serum in the region. Also, numerous major players are based in the US, owing to this the country has become a center for innovation in the fetal bovine serum market.

