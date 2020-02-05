FETAL BOVINE SERUM MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

Global Fetal Bovine Serum Industry

The global Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS) market is projected to witness a growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Rising stem cell therapy as cell culture and development of cells in artificial environment in biopharma and biotech are the key motivators of the FBS market. The availability of FBS is reducing and the production cost is increasing as the market is experiencing unprecedented dynamics such as mergers and divestitures, raw material shortages, and product recalls. Biopharma applications such as newborn calf serum and donor bovine serum for animal health vaccine such as bovine, equine, caprine, porcine, and lapine are gaining popularity towards the development of global FBS market.

FBS is the most commonly used supplement in animal cell culture media. Cell cultures have many clinical applications in medicine, such as the production of vaccines, diagnostic tests, and cell therapy. FBS used in cell cultures contain more growth factors than other animal serum media and has the advantage of very low levels of antibodies. On the other hand, it has the disadvantage of high costs and the need for testing and the elimination of adventitious viruses, as do other media of animal origin. The cattle diseases of concern for FBS are those, which cross the placental barrier of the cow and infect the calf fetus, thus contaminating FBS and making it unsuitable for use in cell cultures. However, diagnostic labs, pharmaceutical companies, and many researchers still depend on FBS heavily to fulfill their cell culture needs.

In the present times, there are many types of FBS, which are used for special biochemical and hormonal tests, and bacterial tests suited for immunological testing. Invitrogen developed an iMatch tool specialized in finding variability in FBS and providing high grade and scale serum that can further be used in biotechnology and biopharma research works. The machine can provide testing such as determine plating efficiency, heat inactivation, gamma irradiation and reserve serum testing for customized serum base applications.

The global FBS market has three foremost cell culture protein segments, including animal derived protein, human derived protein, and synthetic protein. The animal derived protein havs significant usage in applied research such as drug development and cell structure analysis, while the human derived protein, which is collected from human blood is reliable and useful in many research studies as in developmental research such as cell-based therapeutics, tissue engineering, and drugs and vaccines development. The synthetic protein provides more efficient and reproducible results in R&D, biotechnology and adaption of advanced technology in genome engineering for synthetic biology.

The global FBS market can also be bifurcated on the basis of geography including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The report basically covers FBS market in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC regions. The US being the biggest market for FBS, and North America and Australia are major suppliers for FBS, they likely to be used in scientific research, cell cultivation and development of new vaccines. Some of the key players present within North America are Atlas Biologicals, FB Sciences, and Innovative Research. Europe after North America and Australia is a significant supplier of FBS due to its adequate demand and supply chain model among Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K. Asia-Pacific is expected to show continual growth owing to low labor cost, less capital investment for manufacturing of fetal bovine serum, rising demand for Australia origin fetal bovine serum, and increasing cell maintenance banks, and specialty research institutes. China is the leading country with high amount of cow slaughter for FBS extraction for use in local research and development within the country. Due to rise in cell cultivation and stem cell therapy, there is significant rise in the demand in Japan for FBS but due to low deficiency of fetal bovine blood, the end users of Japan like, Eil, Riken and Reddit Health are importing the raw material FBS from Australia or New Zealand as the serum originated from these countries is higher in grade as well as in price as that of the US.

The global FBS market is dynamic in nature due to the presence of a large number of market players and rigorous supply and demand. Key market players of the global FBS market include Thermo-Fisher, GE Healthcare, Merck (Sigma-Aldrich), Moregate Biotech, Tissue Culture Biologicals, Bovogen Biologicals, and Corning Inc. The key strategies adopted by the market players for strengthening their market share in global FBS market includes mergers & acquisitions, development of innovative serum technology, contracts & agreements, and geographical expansions.

In 2015, the Life Science Cluster Switzerland developed innovative FBS Gold Serum, produced by chemically separating the proteins, which are not synthetically produced to have same grades of standard as of FBS and is priced competitively. As FBS prices started to escalate, RMBio prioritized sourcing the highest quality newborn calf serum, resulting in an alternative FBS technique that falls within FBS specifications for hemoglobin and endotoxin, while total protein ranges from 4.9 to 5.7, which is outside FBS specification of <4.5. It is going to take a while to get the market back in balance, thus any significant price relief on FBS will take some time to develop. With so many factors weighing on the FBS supply and demand, it is more of an art than a science to gauge the market sentiment and direction.

The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Fetal Bovine Serum market

In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Fetal Bovine Serum market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Fetal Bovine Serum market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of researched revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

