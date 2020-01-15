Fetal Bovine Serum Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Fetal Bovine Serum in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fetal Bovine Serum in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Fetal Bovine Serum market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is the most widely used growth supplement for cell culture media because of its high content of embryonic growth promoting factors. When used at appropriate concentrations it supplies many defined and undefined components that have been shown to satisfy specific metabolic requirements for the culture of cells.
The raw material of fetal bovine serum is fetal bovine blood. The FBS suppliers make contract with beef processer or agent and gather fetal bovine blood at certain time. The production of FBS is quite seasonal because the raw material source can only be acquired twice a year. The primary factor and main market-driver is the beef processing industry, since FBS is produced as a byproduct of this industry. Since 2014, the price of FBS has been raising quickly due to multiple factors, among which, the climate change and reduced cattle inventory might be the most important ones.
The primary application of FBS is to fortify cell culture media. It is the most common media supplement used for cell culture. Considering end use, the application of FBS can be classified as scientific research and industrial production. The development of biomedical and healthcare industry has been witnessed with rapid development for the past years. Consequently, though sera industry has experienced substantial changes for the past years, the demand of FBS has been creeping. We estimate that FBS would not be replaced by substitute in short time, but suppliers in emerging market are in taking an increasing share, like Lanzhou Minhai and Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology.
In 2017, the global Fetal Bovine Serum market size was 890 million US$ and is forecast to 1590 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fetal Bovine Serum market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Fetal Bovine Serum include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Fetal Bovine Serum include
Life Technologies
Thermo Fisher
GE Healthcare
Sigma-Aldrich
Merck
Moregate BioTech
Gemini
Atlanta Biologicals
Tissue Culture Biologicals
Bovogen
Biowest
Internegocios
RMBIO
Biological Industries
PAN-Biotech
VWR
Corning
Animal Technologies
Serana
WISENT
Peak Serum
Seroxlab
NorthBio
Bio Nutrientes Brasil
Lanzhou Minhai
Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology
ExCell Bio
Jin Yuan Kang
Market Size Split by Type
USA-sourced
South America-sourced
Australia-sourced
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Scientific Research
Industrial Production
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Fetal Bovine Serum market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Fetal Bovine Serum market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Fetal Bovine Serum manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Fetal Bovine Serum with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Fetal Bovine Serum submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table Of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fetal Bovine Serum Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 USA-sourced
1.4.3 South America-sourced
1.4.4 Australia-sourced
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Scientific Research
1.5.3 Industrial Production
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size
2.1.1 Global Fetal Bovine Serum Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Fetal Bovine Serum Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Fetal Bovine Serum Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Fetal Bovine Serum Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Fetal Bovine Serum Revenue by Regions
…..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Life Technologies
11.1.1 Life Technologies Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fetal Bovine Serum
11.1.4 Fetal Bovine Serum Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Thermo Fisher
11.2.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fetal Bovine Serum
11.2.4 Fetal Bovine Serum Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 GE Healthcare
11.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fetal Bovine Serum
11.3.4 Fetal Bovine Serum Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Sigma-Aldrich
11.4.1 Sigma-Aldrich Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fetal Bovine Serum
11.4.4 Fetal Bovine Serum Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Merck
11.5.1 Merck Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fetal Bovine Serum
11.5.4 Fetal Bovine Serum Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
Continued…….
