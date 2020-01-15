Fetal Bovine Serum Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

— This report studies the global market size of Fetal Bovine Serum in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fetal Bovine Serum in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fetal Bovine Serum market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is the most widely used growth supplement for cell culture media because of its high content of embryonic growth promoting factors. When used at appropriate concentrations it supplies many defined and undefined components that have been shown to satisfy specific metabolic requirements for the culture of cells.

The raw material of fetal bovine serum is fetal bovine blood. The FBS suppliers make contract with beef processer or agent and gather fetal bovine blood at certain time. The production of FBS is quite seasonal because the raw material source can only be acquired twice a year. The primary factor and main market-driver is the beef processing industry, since FBS is produced as a byproduct of this industry. Since 2014, the price of FBS has been raising quickly due to multiple factors, among which, the climate change and reduced cattle inventory might be the most important ones.

The primary application of FBS is to fortify cell culture media. It is the most common media supplement used for cell culture. Considering end use, the application of FBS can be classified as scientific research and industrial production. The development of biomedical and healthcare industry has been witnessed with rapid development for the past years. Consequently, though sera industry has experienced substantial changes for the past years, the demand of FBS has been creeping. We estimate that FBS would not be replaced by substitute in short time, but suppliers in emerging market are in taking an increasing share, like Lanzhou Minhai and Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology.

In 2017, the global Fetal Bovine Serum market size was 890 million US$ and is forecast to 1590 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fetal Bovine Serum market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Fetal Bovine Serum include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Fetal Bovine Serum include

Life Technologies

Thermo Fisher

GE Healthcare

Sigma-Aldrich

Merck

Moregate BioTech

Gemini

Atlanta Biologicals

Tissue Culture Biologicals

Bovogen

Biowest

Internegocios

RMBIO

Biological Industries

PAN-Biotech

VWR

Corning

Animal Technologies

Serana

WISENT

Peak Serum

Seroxlab

NorthBio

Bio Nutrientes Brasil

Lanzhou Minhai

Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology

ExCell Bio

Jin Yuan Kang

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3502923-global-fetal-bovine-serum-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market Size Split by Type

USA-sourced

South America-sourced

Australia-sourced

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Scientific Research

Industrial Production

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Fetal Bovine Serum market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fetal Bovine Serum market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Fetal Bovine Serum manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fetal Bovine Serum with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Fetal Bovine Serum submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3502923-global-fetal-bovine-serum-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fetal Bovine Serum Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 USA-sourced

1.4.3 South America-sourced

1.4.4 Australia-sourced

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Scientific Research

1.5.3 Industrial Production

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size

2.1.1 Global Fetal Bovine Serum Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Fetal Bovine Serum Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Fetal Bovine Serum Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Fetal Bovine Serum Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Fetal Bovine Serum Revenue by Regions

…..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Life Technologies

11.1.1 Life Technologies Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fetal Bovine Serum

11.1.4 Fetal Bovine Serum Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Thermo Fisher

11.2.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fetal Bovine Serum

11.2.4 Fetal Bovine Serum Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 GE Healthcare

11.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fetal Bovine Serum

11.3.4 Fetal Bovine Serum Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Sigma-Aldrich

11.4.1 Sigma-Aldrich Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fetal Bovine Serum

11.4.4 Fetal Bovine Serum Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Merck

11.5.1 Merck Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Fetal Bovine Serum

11.5.4 Fetal Bovine Serum Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

Continued…….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wiseguyreports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/fetal-bovine-serum-market-2018-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025/438075

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 438075