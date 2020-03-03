Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market 2019 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025

Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Industry

New Study On “2018-2023 Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Fetal and neonatal care equipment market is growing modestly at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2018-2023. Globally, the fetal and neonatal care equipment such as thermal control equipment, phototherapy equipment, respiratory assistance devices, feeding tubes and vital sign monitors are widely adopted across the globe. The rise in birth and preterm birth rate is expected to drive the market across the globe. Global rise in adoption of caesarean surgeries has also created considerable scope for global fetal and neonatal care equipment market. Increasing fertility tourism is also boosting the market growth. Significant numbers of patients travel miles to other countries for quality treatment and economic prices which creates scope for fetal and neonatal care market.

Global rise in awareness about fetal and neonatal care equipment are expected to create significant scope for global fetal and neonatal care market. Untapped regions such as China, Japan, Korea and India are expected to create massive opportunity for global fetal and neonatal care equipment market. The demand for global fetal and neonatal care equipment market by product and application are expected to increase significantly in the next few years due to significant adoption of global fetal and neonatal care products in major economies. Moreover, improving fertility rate is expected to create huge demand for global fetal and neonatal care equipment market. With the technological advancement and innovation in neonatal products the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years. Stringent FDA regulation has keen vigilance on medical devices and equipment used in fetal and neonatal care equipment market which may affect the growth of the market.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3466357-global-fetal-and-neonatal-care-equipment-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

The regional outlook of global fetal and neonatal care equipment market includes: North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the world. North America is predicted to contribute highest due to huge adoption of fetal and neonatal care equipment market products such as thermal control equipment, phototherapy equipment and respiratory assistance devices. North America has highly regulated market and most of the top players are based in US followed by Europe. APAC is considered to be the most emerging economy due to huge customer base and improved healthcare spending. Increase in research and development is expected to boost global fetal and neonatal care equipment market. Global labor and delivery market such as antepartum monitors and intrapartum monitors are increasingly adopted globally. However, high cost of fetal and neonatal care equipment is concern for the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market. Additionally, less awareness in emerging economies is a concern for global fetal and neonatal care equipment market. Major market players profiled in the report includes GE Healthcare, Atom Medical, Fisher & Paykel healthcare ltd., Roche Holdings, Spacelabs Healthcare and Siemens.

Research Methods and Tools

The market study of fetal and neonatal care equipment market has been incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial/annual reports of companies involved in the market

• Forward looking statement of key fetal and neonatal care equipment market players

• Authentic Public Databases

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue.

The report is intended for global fetal and neonatal care equipment market players, potential entrants, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare provider, universities for overall market insights. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, market determinants and competitive landscape. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation

1. Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market by Product

2. Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market by Geography

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global fetal and neonatal care equipment Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global fetal and neonatal care equipment Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global fetal and neonatal care equipment Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

ANALOGIC CORPORATION

2. ATOM MEDICAL

3. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

4. MEDTRONIC

5. CRITICARE SYSTEMS, INC.

6. DRÄGERWERK

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE

8. GE HEALTHCARE

9. GETINGE

10. INTERNATIONAL BIOMEDICAL

11. MALLINCKRODT PHARMACEUTICALS

12. MASIMO

13. NATUS

14. NONIN MEDICAL

15. NOVAMETRIX MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

16. OSI SYSTEMS

17. PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

18. ROCHE HOLDINGS

19. SIEMENS

20. SPACELABS HEALTHCARE

21. UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS

22. WELCH ALLYN

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3466357-global-fetal-and-neonatal-care-equipment-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. RISE IN BIRTH AND PRETERM-BIRTH RATE ACROSS THE GLOBE

3.1.2. GLOBAL RISE IN FERTILITY TOURISM ACROSS THE GLOBE

3.1.3. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT AND INNOVATION IN GLOBAL FETAL AND NEONATAL CARE EQUIPMENT MARKET

3.1.4. SIGNIFICANT RISE IN CAESAREAN PROCEDURES

3.1.5. FUNDING FROM GOVERNMENT AND PRIVATE VENTURES ARE DRIVING THE MARKET

3.1.6. GLOBAL RISE IN HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURE AND SPENDING

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH COST OF MATERNAL-NEW BORN HEALTHCARE SERVICES

3.2.2. HIGH COST ASSOCIATED WITH CAESAREAN AND VAGINAL SURGERIES

3.2.3. STRINGENT REGULATIONS AND POLICIES

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. EMERGING MARKETS TO CREATE OPPORTUNITY FOR FETAL AND NEONATAL CARE EQUIPMENT MARKET

3.3.2. RISE IN CAESAREAN BIRTHS ACROSS THE GLOBE

3.3.3. R&D IN THERAPEUTICS FOR NEONATAL POPULATION

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. FETAL AND NEONATAL CARE EQUIPMENT MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1.1. NICU EQUIPMENT

4.1.1.1. THERMAL CONTROL EQUIPMENT

4.1.1.1.1. INFANT INCUBATORS

4.1.1.1.2. RADIANT WARMERS

4.1.1.2. PHOTOTHERAPY

4.1.1.2.1. CONVENTIONAL PHOTOTHERAPY

4.1.1.2.2. FIBREOPTIC PHOTOTHERAPY

4.1.2. LABOR AND DELIVERY

4.1.2.1. ANTEPARTUM MONITORS

4.1.2.2. INTRAPARTUM MONITORS

4.1.3. OTHER LABOR & DELIVERY AND NICU EQUIPMENT

4.1.3.1. RESPIRATORY ASSISTANCE DEVICE

4.1.3.1.1. INFANT VENTILATORS

4.1.3.1.2. OXYGEN HOOD

4.1.3.1.3. ECMO

4.1.3.1.4. RESUSCITATORS

4.1.3.1.5. NASAL CPAP

4.1.3.1.6. NITRIC OXIDE DELIVERY UNIT

4.1.3.2. DELIVERY SYSTEMS

4.1.3.2.1. FEEDING TUBES

4.1.3.2.2. INTRAVENOUS LINES

4.1.3.2.3. PICC LINES

4.1.3.3. MONITORING EQUIPMENT

4.1.3.3.1. VITAL SIGN MONITOR

4.1.3.3.2. CAPNOGRAPH

4.1.3.3.3. BLOOD GAS MONITOR

4.1.3.4. OTHERS

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.1.3. REST OF NORTH AMERICA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym