Fertilizer Additives Market Worldwide Analysis, Gross Margin, Key Players, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Fertilizer additives market has witnessed a substantial growth over the last few years both in developed & developing economies. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Fertilizer Additives Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023 that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving million-dollar growth rapidly during the forecast period.

The presence of large arable lands, adoption of modern technologies and the increase in spending power of farmers have led to the growth of fertilizer additives market. The sales of the fertilizer additives has increased exceptionally owing to the increasing benefits during the cultivation of crops as well as improving soil condition. Increasing per capita disposable income across the Asia Pacific regions is one of the relevant factors for the expansion of fertilizer additives market. Crops require specific amount of nutrition from the soil for a healthy growth. Fertilizer additives are substances that are added to improve the efficiency, quality and integrity of fertilizers. Fertilizer additives are gaining demand owing to the

Competitive Analysis

Key players in the global fertilizer additives market, is inclined to introduce new products in the market or to extend the product line of renowned product. Also, the company launches their new products in various exhibitions and shows in order to reach many customers. This promotional strategy aids to retain the existing the customers and also to acquire new customers. Mainly the key players are ideating on interesting advertisement plots to realize pain points in order to attract the new customers.

The key players profiled in Fertilizer additives are

ArrMaz Custom Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.),

Holland Novochem B.V. (the Netherlands),

Kao Corporation (Japan),

Clariant AG (Switzerland),

Hubei Forbon Technology Co. Ltd. (China),

Michelman, Inc. (U.S.),

Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd. (India),

Chemipol SA (Spain),

Amit Trading Ltd. (India)

Tolsa SA (Spain)

Latest Industry Updates

Sep 2018 China-based fertilizer additives supplier Hubei Forbon and Morocco’s state-owned phosphate group OCP agreed to develop a new generation of eco-friendly fertilizers

Sep 2018 SAMSON releases the new generation STORMAJOR

Market Segments

The global Fertilizer additives market has been divided into function, form, application and region.

On The Basis Of Function: Anticaking Agents, Dedusting Agent, Antifoaming Agent, Hydrophobic Agent, Corrosion Inhibitors

On The Basis Of Form: Granular Fertilizers, Prilled Fertilizers, Powdered Fertilizers

On The Basis Of Application: Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Diammonium Phosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP), Ammonium Sulfate, Triple Super Phosphate

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis

The global fertilizer additives market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific region is estimated to account for the major market share in the year of 2018 and it is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2018-2023. The demand for fertilizer additives is exceptionally high in the North America region. Among the Asia-Pacific region, emerging economies such as India and China are estimated to hold significant market share in the Asia-Pacific region. Increasing rate of farming as a source of income in developing countries to further propel the sales of fertilizer additives in Asia-Pacific region. North America is also estimated to account for healthy market share throughout the forecast period of 2018-2023. The US has the highest market share of fertilizer additives in North America in terms of usage. However, Europe region is projected to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period of 2018-2023. France and Italy are expected to account for more than 50% market share in Europe region throughout the forecast period.