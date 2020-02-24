Fermented Milk Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the global fermented milk market by type (viscous, fluid and others), by distribution channel (store based, and non-store based) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global fermented milk market include:
• Danone (France)
• Nestle (Switzerland)
• General Mills Inc (U.S.)
• Lifeway Foods, Inc. (U.S.)
• Valio Ltd. (Finland)
• Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd (Japan)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Others
On the basis of type, the global fermented milk market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Viscous
• Fluid
• Others
On the basis of distribution channel, the global fermented milk market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Store Based
• Non-Store Based
On the basis of region, the global fermented milk market has been categorized into the following segments:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.1.1 Initial Data Exploration
1.1.2 Statistical Modelling And Forecast
1.1.3 Industry Insights And Validation
1.2. Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Fermented Milk Industry Market Synopsis, 2017-2023
2.1.1 Business Trends
2.1.2 Product Type Trends
2.1.3 Product Distribution Channel Trends
Chapter 3 Fermented Milk Industry Insights
3.1 Industry Segmentation
3.2 Industry Size And Forecast
3.3 Industry Ecosystem Analysis
3.4 Industry Impact Forces
3.4.1 Growth Drivers
3.4.1.1 Health Beneficial Attributes
3.4.1.2 Continuing Innovations Through R&D
3.4.2 Industry Pitfalls & Challenges
3.4.2.1 Difficulty In Maintaining Quality Of Fermented Milk
3.4.2.2 Intense Competition In Developed Countries
3.5 Growth Potential Analysis
3.6 Company Market Share Analysis, 2016
3.7 Porter’s Analysis
3.8 PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4 Fermented Milk By Type Insights
4.1 Global Fermented Milk Market Volume Share By Type, 2017-2023
4.1.1 Viscous
4.1.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
4.1.2 Fluid
4.1.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
4.1.3 Others
4.1.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
Chapter 5 Garlic Extract Distribution Channel Insights
5.1 Global Garlic Extract Market Volume Share By Distribution Channel, 2017-2023
5.1.1 Store Based
5.1.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
5.1.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
5.1.2 Non Store Based
5.1.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
5.1.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
Chapter 6 Fermented Milk Regional Insights
6.1 Fermented Milk Market Volume Share By Region, 2017-2023.
6.2 North America
6.2. A Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.2. B Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type, 2017-2023
6.2. C Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2023
6.2.1 U.S.
6.2.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.2.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type, 2017-2023
6.2.1.3 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2023
6.2.2 Canada
6.2.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.2.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type, 2017-2023
6.2.2.3 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2023
6.2.3 Mexico
6.2.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.2.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type, 2017-2023
6.2.3.3 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2023
6.3 Europe
6.3. A Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.3. B Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type, 2017-2023
6.3. C Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2023
6.3.1 Germany
6.3.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.3.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type, 2017-2023
6.3.1.3 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2023
6.3.2 UK
6.3.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.3.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type, 2017-2023
6.3.2.3 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2023
……..
Chapter 7 Competitor Profile
7.1 Danone (France)
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Financial Data
7.1.3 Product Landscape
7.1.4 Key Developments
7.1.5 Business Strategy
7.1.6 SWOT Analysis
7.2 Nestle (Switzerland)
7.2.1 Business Overview
7.2.2 Financial Data
7.2.3 Product Landscape
7.2.4 Key Developments
7.2.5 Business Strategy
7.2.6 SWOT Analysis
7.3 General Mills Inc (U.S.)
7.3.1 Business Overview
7.3.2 Financial Data
7.3.3 Product Landscape
7.3.4 Key Developments
7.3.5 Business Strategy
7.3.6 SWOT Analysis
7.4 Lifeway Foods, Inc. (U.S.)
7.4.1 Business Overview
7.4.2 Financial Data
7.4.3 Product Landscape
7.4.4 Key Developments
7.4.5 Business Strategy
7.4.6 SWOT Analysis
7.5 Valio Ltd. (Finland)
7.5.1 Business Overview
7.5.2 Financial Data
7.5.3 Product Landscape
7.5.4 Key Developments
7.5.5 Business Strategy
7.5.6 SWOT Analysis
7.6 Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. (India)
7.6.1 Business Overview
7.6.2 Financial Data
7.6.3 Product Landscape
7.6.4 Key Developments
7.6.5 Business Strategy
7.6.6 SWOT Analysis
7.7 Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd (Japan)
7.7.1 Business Overview
7.7.2 Financial Data
7.7.3 Product Landscape
7.7.4 Key Developments
7.7.5 Business Strategy
7.7.6 SWOT Analysis
Continued…..
