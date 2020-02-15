Femtosecond Laser Cataract Surgery Market Region Coverage Regional Output, Demand and Forecast by Countries: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Global Femtosecond Laser Cataract Surgery Market is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Femtosecond Laser Cataract Surgery Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Femtosecond Laser Cataract Surgery Market by Companies:

ALCON, ABBOTT, BAUSCH & LOMB HOLDINGS INC., LENSAR, ZIEMER, OPTIMEDICA, CALMAR LASER, RAYDIANCE.

Femtosecond Laser Cataract Surgery Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Highly Advanced and Effective Surgery Method with Less Post-Operation Recovery Time

– Increasing Cataract Incidence with Growing Average life Span

– Market Far from Reaching a Plateau

Restraints

– High Cost of the Procedure when Compared to Conventional Cataract Surgery

– Low Access to Femtosecond Laser Cataract Surgery in Emerging Markets

Opportunities

January 2018: LENSAR acquired the laser business assets of Precision Eye Services Inc.