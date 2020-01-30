Femtosecond Fiber Lasers Market – Eco-Friendly Technology and High Beam Quality Will Fuel The Femtosecond Fiber Lasers Market

A fiber laser is a laser in which the active medium is made up of an optical fiber which is doped with special rare-earth components such as ytterbium, erbium, dysprosium, neodymium, thulium, holmium and praseodymium. The huge bandwidth and effectiveness of these components allows the production of moderately cheap, rugged, and compact fiber lasers with fiber-coupled yield that has a variety of applications such as nonlinear imaging and microscopy, tissue ablation and micro and nano surgery, among others. Fiber offers an extraordinary surface-to-volume ratio. Initially fiber lasers were limited to continuous-wave (CW), single-mode operation, and low-power fiber lasers.

However, they have been renovated over 30 years into multimode- and single varieties with ultraviolet to far-infrared wavelengths that show high power level, adjustable repetition rate, and—possibly most meaningfully—femtosecond pulse durations. Femtosecond to a second is same as a second to 31.71 million years.

In Semiconductor Saturable Absorber Mirrors (SESAMs) semiconductor wells are developed on semiconductor Bragg reflectors. These are successfully used to fabricate femtosecond fiber lasers. Usually, these lasers operate at around the wavelengths of 1.0μm and 1.5 μm wavelengths. Stable soliton pulse generation self-starting mode locking are demonstrated in an erbium (Er)-doped fiber laserwith a graphene saturable absorber. These are some of the femtosecond fiber laser structural designs being produced by commercial laser manufacturers around the globe to take care of industrial applications.These enhanced functionalities will drive the overall femtosecond fiber lasers market in the coming years.

Lower cost of ownership, eco-friendly technology and high beam quality will fuel the femtosecond fiber lasers market during the forecast period. The growing trend of green engineering and rise in apprehension of manufacturers concerning the influence of their products on environment, through numerous industries has made these lasers a smart choice for marking and cutting applications. Simple to automate and energy proficient fiber lasers are gradually substituting the traditional means used for marking machines, such as ink based printing and chemical etching.

The global Femtosecond Fiber Lasers market can be segmented on the basis of frequency, application, and geography. The frequencies can be divided into following segments – 0 – 50 kHz, 50 – 150 kHz, and more than 150 kHz. The expertise of femtosecond laser has grown considerably from its inception. The firing frequency has amplified from 10-kHz to 150-kHz in fifth generation femtosecond laser system. The demand is poised to shift towards the usage of large frequency rays during the forecast period.