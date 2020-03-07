Femtocell 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 17.70% and Forecast to 2021

Covered in this report

In this report, Analyst covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global femtocell market for 2015-2019. The report includes the revenue generated from the annual sales of femtocell equipment in the following end-user segments:

• Residential and SOHO: Includes home and small office applications

• Enterprises: Includes government buildings, hotels, retail chains, hospitals, and SMEs

• Others: Includes urban and rural areas; urban areas include indoor and outdoor places such as transport hubs, convention centers, shopping malls, and parks or city centers

The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors operating in the market. In addition, it discusses the major drivers influencing market growth and the challenges faced by vendors and the market as a whole. It also examines key emerging trends and their influence on current and future market scenarios.

The report, global femtocell market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the global femtocell market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. In addition, the report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions

• APAC

• EMEA

• North America

Key vendors

• Airvana

• Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Networks)

• Cisco

• Samsung

Other prominent vendors

• Alpha Networks

• Cellcomm

• China Mobile

• China Telecom

• China Unicom

• D-Link

• Fujitsu

• Huawei

• Intel

• ip.access

• Juni Global

• NEC

• Nokia Solutions and Networks

• NTT Docomo

• Qualcomm

• SingTel Optus

• Texas Instruments

• ZTE

Market driver

• Increased demand for data

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Cross-interference between network

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Demand for LTE femtocells

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Segmentation by end-users

Global femtocell market by end-users

Global femtocell market by residential and SOHO

Global femtocell market by enterprises

Global femtocell market by others

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global femtocell market by geographical segmentation

Femtocell market in North America

Femtocell market in APAC

Femtocell market in EMEA

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

Airvana

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Networks)

Cisco Systems

Samsung Electronics

..…..Continued