Female Contraception Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Female contraception prevents unwanted or unintended pregnancy. When the matured egg cell leaves the ovary and ovulation begins, the chances of becoming pregnant increases. The main advantage of using contraceptives is reduction in menstrual bleeding and period pain.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1131

Non-hormonal contraceptives have less side-effects in women as compared to hormonal contraceptives. Some of the disadvantages observed in women using hormonal contraceptives are sore breast, nausea, headache, and thrombosis.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/female-contraception-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

Agile Therapeutics Inc. is in the process of developing AG200 as an estrogen receptor agonist for female contraception. Viramal Limited is another key player developing therapeutics for female contraception related medical conditions.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1131

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com