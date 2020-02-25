Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles Market Projections Highlighting Primary Trends until 2028

Production of livestock and poultry continues to be instrumental in driving the growth in adoption of feeding distillers dried grains and solubles (DDGS) at a global level. According to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), global meat trade is expected to increase in 2018, with beef witnessing high demand. This has led to increased beef production and exports across countries, further enhancing the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains and solubles (DDGS) market. Given its nutritional benefits for animal feedstock, growth in livestock production is directly proportional to the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market.

To Get Sample Copy of this Report, visit @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=907

In a new study drafted by Fact.MR, the growth prospects for feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are likely to be positive during the assessment period across regional markets in the globe. According to this report, the Feeding Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% in terms of value throughout the period of assessment, 2018-2028. Additionally, report reveals that the demand for feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to increase, making APEJ an attractive market for feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS).

Feeding Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS): Corn DDGS Reign Supreme With Wheat Following the Suit

Feed distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market has been largely influenced with increasing adoption of corn DDGS for cattle and other livestock across the globe. Corn feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) have witnessed higher demand among cattle as it facilitates growth of milk yield as well as enhances the content of protein and fats in it. However, though adoption and sales of corn feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) is high, the scope of its application has reduced to cattle and sheep, reducing its pace across markets worldwide. Moreover, corn feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) cannot be used in pig diets owing high concentration of fibers, making the feed difficult to digest. Albeit sluggish pace of corn feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), it is expected to retain its status quo as a widely used ingredient in feed stock, largely contributing to the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market during the assessment period.

On the contrary, wheat feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) have gained high traction since the past years. Wheat feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are widely used in pig diets given its high protein content and less crude fat as compared to corn feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS). Moreover, wheat feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) impart high strength, performance and facilitate increased feed intake. That said, use of wheat feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) in pig, sheep and other livestock diets is expected to witness a steady growth path, consequently aiding the growth of the overall feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market during the forecast period.

Get complete information about this report @ https://www.factmr.com/report/907/feeding-distiller-dried-grains-with-solubles-market

Feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS): North America to Reflect Higher Market Attractiveness Than European Countries

North America continues to reflect potential growth opportunities for feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market, ethanol production being one of the major factors of growth, given the increasing production of biofuels in the region. Sales of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are expected to remain concentrated in United States on the back of increasing beef exports in the country. According to USDA, beef exports in United States are expected to grow by 6 percent in 2018, buoyed by a strong demand from various countries including Mexico, Korea, Japan and Canada. Furthermore, according to USGC (U.S. Grains Council), exports of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) have increased to more than 11 metric tons in 2017 and expected to increase in the coming years. This factor has been instrumental in pushing the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market in North America.

For Further Insights and Segment-Specific Information, Contact a Market Analyst at @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=907

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.