Feed Yeast market by Type, Stage, End-User

Yeasts have been used in feed for many years. Both the Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy crisis (mad cow disease), and the increasing concern of customers about their diet have leaded to an increased use of “clean” protein sources, such as Yeast, in animal feed.

Feed Yeast industry is not much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and Europe. Among them, North America output value accounted for less than 43% of the total output value of global Feed Yeast. Lesaffre is the world leading manufacturer in global Feed Yeast market with the market share of 8.62% in 2015.

Compared to 2014, Feed Yeast market managed to increase sales by 6.82 percent to 1171.59 M USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Feed Yeast performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

According to this study, over the next five years the Feed Yeast market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1790 million by 2024, from US$ 1340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Feed Yeast business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Live yeast

Spent yeast

Yeast derivates

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Poultry

Aquatic

Livestock

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lesaffre

Cargill

Lallemand

Alltech

Nutreco

Angel Yeast

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

ABF Ingredients

Diamond V Mills

Hansen

Pacific Ethanol

Biomin

Leiber GmbH

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Feed Yeast raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Feed Yeast.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of Feed Yeast will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

