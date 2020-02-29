Feed Sucrose New Trends of Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2027

Feed sucrose has been gaining increasing demand in livestock industry for its ability to improve metabolism and of high benefits to the animals. A few amount of feed sucrose is as important as essential requirement of protein, minerals, and fats for animals. To make all the nutrients available for maintenance, production, growth, and reproduction of livestock, farmers have largely adopted feed sucrose. Due to its improved palatability and rapid fermentation in rumen, feed sucrose are used for feeding dairy cattle, which increase the dry matter intake as well as the solid or liquid passage from the rumen.

Continued focus of manufactures for the development of feed products that provide high nutritional value and improve the livestock production is likely to influence progress of feed sucrose market. In the regions such as Middle East where the cost of grains is soaring, farmers are looking for an alternative way to feed animals, especially poultry feed. This is anticipated to be a key factor driving the feed sucrose market in the Middle East region. In addition, significant nutritional advantages and growing scope of end-use application including poultry, ruminant, aquaculture, and others are likely to favor the revenue growth of global feed sucrose market.

BASF, Du Pont, Novozymes, AB Enzymes, Chr. Hansen and DSM, Kemin Industries and Sunhy Group are focusing on improving the performance and efficiency of the livestock feed. In a bid to offer good quality milk and meat, farmers are diversifying their investment towards health benefiting livestock feed products such as feed sucrose. As animal forages and feed contains a range of toxins and contaminants from the anthropogenic and natural sources, farmers are spending on feed sucrose as it has a 94% higher metabolizability rate, unlike various grains. Leading companies are focusing on leveraging recent advancements in feed technology for the development of effective feed sucrose products.

Kemin Industries’ New Aquaculture Division Targeted at Leveraging Emerging Opportunities in Aqua Feed Segment

As nutritional requirements of various animals differ in terms of proportion, leading companies are focusing on investing in the development of novel products and expanding their product line. For instance, Kemin Industries has recently launched a novel aquaculture division to offer lucrative services to the aqua farms, aqua feed companies, and fish meal producers. The company will offer a range of products and services that will boost lipid nutrition, enhance the immunity strengthen oxidative control, and promote the health of aqua species.

Another leading biotechnology company, Syngenta recently collaborated with the researchers from Rothamsted Research team to developed innovative solutions for increasing the productivity of maize. The biotechnologists are focusing on increasing the productivity of maize by introducing a rice gene and regulating the accumulation of sucrose in its kernels. Implementing innovative techniques to boost production of sucrose-rich crops will contribute towards growth of the global market.

In addition, a global biotechnology company, Novozymes launched a new enzyme to lower the processing costs of maltose syrup producers and optimize the operations. The new enzyme, Secura is the first plant-derived microbial based amylase that offers various benefits to the maltose syrup producers. Some of these benefits include enhanced temperature stability, improved pH stability, and better strength. Use of this enzyme offers cost-effective benefits to the producers while manufacturing high-maltose and high-fructose maltose syrups. Through product innovation and launch, major companies are focusing on improving their position in the competitive market.

BASF’s Collaborating with Arc-Net to Use Blockchain Technology

To sustain their lead in the competitive market, major market players in the global market are focusing on adopting effective strategies. For instance, a leading chemical company based in Germany, BASF has recently collaborated with a Northern Irish company, Arc-net to develop effective and novel solutions pertaining to maintenance and livestock produce. The companies will use blockchain technology and AgBalance Livestock tool to monitor and analyze the sustainability of the livestock production in alignment to the supply chain. Implementation of this tool will enable farmers to better understand the nutritional requirements of the cattle and supplement them accordingly.

Major companies are also focusing on developing future-fit animal feed products through implementing novel technological solutions. For example, Ingredion Incorporated is focusing on developing FORTIFIED prebiotic soluble fiber, which is derived from pure sugar care. The company has launched this product to offer improved digestion process and immune health benefits in companion animals. In addition, leading companies such as DSM has entered into a collaboration with Novozymes to develop innovative feed enzymes. Ronozyme A and Romozyme RumiStar are some of the feed enzyme products that can improve the livestock production.

In essence, the valuable intelligence encapsulated in the research report offers crucial information and analysis of the global feed sucrose market for the stakeholders and investors. Based on these insights, the stakeholders and investors can make informed decisions and formulate effective business strategies.

