Feed Probiotics Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2025

Probiotics are products that contain living microorganismsâ€”bacteria and/or yeasts. Use of probiotics in animal feeds has been shown to benefit digestion,animal performance and the immune system.

The world’s population is expected to reach more than 9 billion by 2050, imposing food

security challenges particularly for developing countries. Moreover, economic growth has

increased the demand for livestock products putting pressure on the livestock sector to

produce more with limited resources. Nevertheless, the livestock sector is one of the fastest

growing agricultural se ctors contributing about 40 percent of the global value of agricultural

production (Bruinsma, 2003), supporting the livelihoods and food security of almost 1.3 billion

people. This expansion poses issues regarding: the most efficient use of resources to produce

food for humans; effects of land conversion and more intensified use on conservation of

environmental services and biodiversity; effects of ruminant methane production on climate

change; and effects of climate change-induced temperature rise on animal production.

The dry form of probiotics in animal feed accounted for the largest market share in 2017. Dry probiotics help in enhancing the shelf life of feed products, resulting in lower storage costs for feed manufacturers, thus increasing the demand for dry probiotics in animal feed.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share for probiotics in animal feed in 2017, owing to a large livestock base, high meat consumption, and increasing consumer awareness about the positive impact of probiotics on animal health. Major countries contributing significantly toward the growth of the Asia-Pacific region include China, India, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

The global Feed Probiotics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Feed Probiotics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Feed Probiotics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hansen A/S

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallemand, Inc.

Lesaffre and CIE

I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Novozymes A/S

Calpis Co., Ltd.

Land O’lakes, Inc. (Purina Animal Nutrition)

Schouw and Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Alltech

Mitsui and Co., Ltd

Segment by Type

Bacteria

Yeast

Segment by Application

Cattle

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Others includes pets, equine, and rabbits

