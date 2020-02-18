Feed Pigments Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Feed Pigments Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 100 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Feed pigments are the natural or synthetic carotenoids used in feed products and majorly extracted from vegetable sources, stabilized and mixed with the suitable carrier to enhance the standardized pigment activity.

This report studies the Feed Pigments Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Feed Pigments market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Quality, appearance, and nutritive value of the meat products have been of importance to the growth of the feed pigments market. Feed pigments offer great help to rise the commercial value of the meat products by enhancing the appearance of the animal products, acting as antioxidants to help cure multiple diseases in the animals and to increase the palatability of the feed, making the animals healthy.

United States dominates the global feed pigments market followed by Europe and Japan owing to the presence of research and development facilities, high awareness about benefits of feed additives in livestock nutrition, and high acceptance of feed pigments among farmers.

Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential and shows substantial growth in terms of rising consumption of meat products, growing awareness about poultry and the aquaculture business sector, consumers concern over health, safety and increasing demand for nutritive feeds along with processed animal products are some of the factors which strengthens the growth of the global feed pigments market throughout the forecast period.

The global Feed Pigments market is valued at – – million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Feed Pigments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Feed Pigments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nutreco

Cargill

Bio-Technology

Williamson

Royal DSM

BASF SE

Kemin

Novus

Kalsec

Vitafor

PHW

Behn Meyer

Guangzhou Leader Bio-Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Carotenoids

Curcumin

Caramel

Spirulina and Others

Segment by Application

Swine

Cattle

Poultry

Aquatic Animals and Others)

Industry Analysis

“Agriculture is the cultivation and breeding of animals, plants and fungi for food, fiber, biofuel, medicinal plants and other products used to sustain and enhance human life.”

This report brightens the vision on the nature of the challenges that agriculture industries are going through now and throughout the 21st century, this report delivers some awareness as to what is at stake and what needs to be done. In 2050 the humanity’s population is predicted to be grown by nearly 10 billion people and to sustain food for everyone will require “major transformations.”

This report combines all the variable possibilities of present, growing and upcoming trends in agriculture industry, some of which are listed as; shifting farm structure; acceleration in technology; biotechnology strategy evolves; specialization to continue; resource scarcity; changing commodity environment; environmentalism’s influence grows; government policy in flux.

