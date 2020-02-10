Feed Ingredient Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2019

Animal feed is food given to domestic animals in the course of animal husbandry. There are two basic types: fodder and forage. Used alone, the word “feed” more often refers to fodder.

Global maize, wheat and soybean production have increased significantly over the recent past, largely driven by increasing demand from both food and animal feed industries. The QYR forecasts 2018 global maize usage in animal feed industry at 489.4 million tonnes, up by 3% from the previous season and the highest level in more than a decade.

At the same time, soybean use in the global feed industry is estimated at 174.8 million tonnes. This is a 4% increase from the 2017 season and also the highest in more than a decade. Asia, particularly China, is one of the fastest growing markets for soybean.

To Download Sample Report With TOC: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2100422

The global Feed Ingredient market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Feed Ingredient volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Feed Ingredient market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-feed-ingredient-market-research-report-2019-report.html

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

ADM

COFCO

Bunge

Louis Dreyfus

Wilmar International

Beidahuang Group

Ingredion Incorporated

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Corn

Soybean Meal

Wheat

Fishmeal

Others

Segment by Application

Chickens

Pigs

Cattle

Fish

Other

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://researchknowledgeresource.blogspot.com/