Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

L-carnitine is a white crystalline, hygroscopic (moisture-retaining) powder. It is an amino acid (a building block for proteins) that is naturally produced in the body, which plays a vital role in the metabolism of fat. It functions as a transporter of fatty acids into the mitochondria, the metabolic furnace of the cell.

Feed grade L-carnitine is mainly used in the animal nutrition. L-carnitine is an essential component in the energy metabolism of all species and can therefore offer a wide range of health benefits to all species.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Feed Grade L-Carnitine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The feed grade industry is highly concentrated as Lonza dominate the market currently. Lonza is the largest feed grade L-Carnitine manufacturer globally with the most advanced technology. In 2017, Lonza held 63.49% market share.

The worldwide market for Feed Grade L-Carnitine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 46 million US$ in 2023, from 34 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lonza

Liaoning Koncepnutra

HuangGang HuaYang Pharmaceutical

Northeast Pharmaceutical

Kaiyuan Hengtai Chemical

Chengda Pharmaceuticals

Xinxiang Kangjian Chemical

Kangxin Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fermentation Method

Chemical Synthesis Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dry Feed Formulations

Liquid/Wet Formulations

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Feed Grade L-Carnitine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Fermentation Method

1.2.2 Chemical Synthesis Method

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Dry Feed Formulations

1.3.2 Liquid/Wet Formulations

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lonza

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Feed Grade L-Carnitine Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Lonza Feed Grade L-Carnitine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Liaoning Koncepnutra

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Feed Grade L-Carnitine Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Liaoning Koncepnutra Feed Grade L-Carnitine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 HuangGang HuaYang Pharmaceutical

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Feed Grade L-Carnitine Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 HuangGang HuaYang Pharmaceutical Feed Grade L-Carnitine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Northeast Pharmaceutical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Feed Grade L-Carnitine Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Northeast Pharmaceutical Feed Grade L-Carnitine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Kaiyuan Hengtai Chemical

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Feed Grade L-Carnitine Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Kaiyuan Hengtai Chemical Feed Grade L-Carnitine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Chengda Pharmaceuticals

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Feed Grade L-Carnitine Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Chengda Pharmaceuticals Feed Grade L-Carnitine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

