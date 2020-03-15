Feed Enzyme Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023

Globally, the demand for feed enzyme is high in economically developing countries, whereas the developed regions are moving towards saturation. Extensive consumption of enzymes comes from poultry and swine segments due to better adoption rate in the industry. Further research and developments in enzyme biotechnology for stabilizing enzyme effectiveness is expected to boost the growth in the next five years.
The regional demand for feed enzyme is growing, especially in the Asia Pacific and Latin American regions. This growth is supported by the increasing awareness for enzyme biotechnology and high consumption rate for animal products in these regions. Currently, Europe is the global leader in the feed enzyme market from the demand side. The European region has strict policies for the animal product consumption, providing the maximum usage of high-quality feed enzymes. From the supplier side, the Asia Pacific followed by North America are the market leaders. Developing and underdeveloped markets like Latin America, Middle East & Africa are also witnessing capital investments for research and development for product development of feed enzymes which is increasing the regional competition.
According to Infoholic Research, the global feed enzyme market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. It is expected to reach $1.51 billion by 2023. The Asia Pacific has the fastest growth rate and is expected to move towards greater adoption of feed enzyme technology. This will directly boost the consumption value majorly coming from China, Australia, and Latin America.
Report Scope:
By Enzyme Type
• Phytase
• Protease
• Carbohydrase
o Amylase
o Xylanase
o Mannanase
By End-users
• Ruminants
• Poultry
• Swine
• Aquatic Animals
• Others
Regions
• Asia Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East
• Africa
Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities
