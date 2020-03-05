Feed Acidifiers Market Share 2019 Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Feed Acidifiers Market Outlook, Trends, Size, Gross Margin, Sales, Latest News, Research Report Analysis by Market Research Future Report. Feed acidifiers are added to animal feeds to lower the pH level which further helps improve the feed performance by inhibiting the growth of pathogenic intestinal micro-organisms. Feed acidifiers also offer additional nutrients to the animal feed. Some of the most common acidifier used in feed are acetic acid, formic acid, propionic acid, fumaric acid, lactic acid, and citric acid among others.

Acidifiers-induced feeds are trending currently as they are not only easy to digest but also offer many health benefits to the animals. Livestock fed with acidifiers-induced feed gain weight faster than the conventionally fed animals. As a result, acidifiers have become a vital additive in the animal feed product and the feed acidifiers market witnesses a colossal demand, globally.

Considering the exponential growth that the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published study report asserts that the size of the global feed acidifiers market will increase further over its previous growth records in terms of value and volume registering an impressive CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017 – 2023).

Click for a Free Exclusive Sample of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5510

Market Scenario and Key Restraints:

The ever-increasing population, worldwide drives the feed acidifiers market predominantly, creating a massive demand for animal protein or animal food products such as meat/milk. In order to supply this increasing demand for food; operators of these animals take extreme care of their livestock. Since food is the prime factor in the care chain of animals, extra attention is provided to their feed that can give maximum output.

Additionally, increasing prevalence of diseases borne due to lack of nutrition in husbandry, dairy, and poultry foster the growth of the market, augmenting the demand for acidifiers induced feed. Simultaneously, the growing demand for dairy and meat products provide impetus to the feed acidifiers market.

Global Feed Acidifiers Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the global feed acidifiers market appears to be fragmented, characterized by the presence of many large and small-scale players. Well-established players incorporate strategic initiatives such as collaboration, acquisition, product launch, partnership, and expansion to gain a competitive advantage in this market.

These players adopt advanced technologies while revising their production processes. Such bettered processes along with the prevailing strategic partnerships between manufacturers support the growth and expansion plans of the key players. Manufacturers are investing significantly in R&D activities to help the cutting-edge innovation pipeline.

Major Players:

Key players leading the global feed acidifiers market include Kemin Europa NV (Belgium), BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria), BASF SE (U.S.), Corbion N.V. (the Netherlands), Novus International, Inc. (U.S.), Impextraco NV (Belgium), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Jefo Nutrition Inc. (Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), and Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden) among others.

Industry/Innovations/Related News:

November 01, 2018 — Zinpro Corporation (the US), a leading global company involved in R&D and manufacturing of organic trace minerals that can improve animal wellness and performance announced its plans to acquire two U.S. water-soluble-based animal nutrition and nutritional support products companies Paragon Specialty Products LLC (the US) and CouvLotta LLC to grow its performance trace mineral nutrition business globally.

PSP primarily caters to the U.S. swine and poultry industry as well as cattle and aquatic farming operations with a broad product line of water acidifiers, nutritional supplements, and vitamins. Whereas CouvLotta has a rich experience in water delivery systems, specialty ingredient sourcing, quality and risk mitigation programs, and nutritional antibiotic alternatives.

These acquisitions are a great fit with Zinpro’s global resources and expertise in performance trace mineral nutrition and expected to enhance Zinpro’s research and development capabilities with a fantastic animal nutrition research staff and resources for new product development.

Global Feed Acidifiers Market – Segments:

For ease of understanding, the MRFR analysis has been segmented into four key dynamics: –

By Type : Formic Acid, Acetic Acid, Propionic Acid, Lactic Acid, Fumaric Acid, and Citric Acid among others.

By Livestock : Swine, Poultry, Ruminants, and Aquatic Animals among others.

By Form : Dry and Liquid among others.

By Regions : North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Feed Acidifiers Market – Regional Analysis:

The European region, heading with the increasing demand for feed supplement products, dominates the global feed acidifiers market. Rising demand for poultry and swine products is escalating the growth of the feed acidifiers market in the region, boosting the sales of these products.

Moreover, the increasing demand for protein intake among people in Germany and the UK is accelerating the demand for the product, especially in swine and poultry applications. Furthermore, due to the spreading awareness towards the livestock health driven by the rising demand for meat products, the market is estimated to register a substantial CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

The feed acidifiers market in the Asia Pacific region has emerged as another lucrative market, globally. Factors such as the increasing consumption of meat products alongside the ever-increasing population in some of the rapidly developing countries such as India and China are pushing up the growth of the feed acidifiers market in the APAC region.

China is the major meat market and hence accounts for the major contributor to the regional market, creating a huge demand in the animal feed market. Simultaneously, the rapidly growing demand for milk consecutively increases the market size of the feed acidifiers market in the region. Moreover, rising population followed by increasing consumption of livestock in developing countries of Asia Pacific is boosting the feed acidifiers supplement market. The APAC market is growing to keep up the supply and demand ratio.

The U.K, Germany, Canada, the U.S., and China are the major importers of feed acidifiers.