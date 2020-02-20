FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Market 2019

Description:

In 2018, the global FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ansys

CD-adapco

Dassault Systèmes

Mentor Graphics

MSC Software

Siemens PLM Software

Altair Engineering

AspenTech

Autodesk

Computational Engineering International

ESI Group

Exa

Flow Science

NEi Software

Numeca International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

FEA

CFD

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive industry

Aerospace and defense industry

Electrical & electronics industry

Industrial machinery industry

Remote Control Hobby Car Industry

High End RC cars

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 FEA

1.4.3 CFD

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive industry

1.5.3 Aerospace and defense industry

1.5.4 Electrical & electronics industry

1.5.5 Industrial machinery industry

1.5.6 Remote Control Hobby Car Industry

1.5.7 High End RC cars

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Market Size

2.2 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Ansys

12.1.1 Ansys Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction

12.1.4 Ansys Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Ansys Recent Development

12.2 CD-adapco

12.2.1 CD-adapco Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction

12.2.4 CD-adapco Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 CD-adapco Recent Development

12.3 Dassault Systèmes

12.3.1 Dassault Systèmes Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction

12.3.4 Dassault Systèmes Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Dassault Systèmes Recent Development

12.4 Mentor Graphics

12.4.1 Mentor Graphics Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction

12.4.4 Mentor Graphics Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Mentor Graphics Recent Development

12.5 MSC Software

12.5.1 MSC Software Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction

12.5.4 MSC Software Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 MSC Software Recent Development

12.6 Siemens PLM Software

12.6.1 Siemens PLM Software Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction

12.6.4 Siemens PLM Software Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Siemens PLM Software Recent Development

12.7 Altair Engineering

12.7.1 Altair Engineering Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction

12.7.4 Altair Engineering Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Altair Engineering Recent Development

12.8 AspenTech

12.8.1 AspenTech Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction

12.8.4 AspenTech Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 AspenTech Recent Development

12.9 Autodesk

12.9.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction

12.9.4 Autodesk Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.10 Computational Engineering International

12.10.1 Computational Engineering International Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction

12.10.4 Computational Engineering International Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Computational Engineering International Recent Development

12.11 ESI Group

12.12 Exa

12.13 Flow Science

12.14 NEi Software

12.15 Numeca International

Continued…..

