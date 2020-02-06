Fault Circuit Indicators Emerging Market Growth | Trends | Industry Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Fault Circuit Indicators Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Fault circuit indicators are devices which indicate the passage of fault current. When properly applied, they can reduce operating costs and reduce service interruptions by identifying the section of cable that has failed. At the same time, fault indicators can increase safety and reduce equipment damage by reducing the need for hazardous fault chasing procedures.

In recent years, the demand for electricity has been growing and the power grid has been developing. This trend has made the demand of Fault Circuit Indicators become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The market of Fault Circuit Indicators is relatively concentrated. SEL and Horstmann are the largest producers in the world with 11.54% and 10.51% respectively in 2015. Cooper Power Systems and Thomas and Betts are also large manufacturers than other smaller companies with 5.12% and 7.37% respectively in 2015. Other companies have much smaller market with no more than 10% of the market.

The production of Fault Circuit Indicators was largest in China in 2015, which accounts for 33.95% of the market. Europe is the second large production area with 22.95% in 2015 while US is the third largest with 20.89% in 2015. In terms of consumption, China is the largest market because of the fast demand of power grid.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fault Circuit Indicators market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 170 million by 2024, from US$ 140 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fault Circuit Indicators business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fault Circuit Indicators market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fault Circuit Indicators value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Overhead Line Fault Circuit Indicators

Cable Fault Circuit Indicators

Panel Fault Circuit Indicators

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Earth Faults Indicators

Short-circuits Indicators

Short-circuit and Earth Fault Indicators

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SEL

Horstmann

CooperÂ PowerÂ SystemsÂ

ThomasÂ andÂ Betts

Elektro-MechanikÂ GMBH

Siemens

BowdenÂ Brothers

SchneiderÂ Electric

NORTROLL

CELSA

ElectronsystemÂ MD

GridSense

CREAT

WinetÂ Electric

SEMEUREKA

BEHAURÂ SCITECH

HHX

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fault Circuit Indicators consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fault Circuit Indicators market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fault Circuit Indicators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fault Circuit Indicators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fault Circuit Indicators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

