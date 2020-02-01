According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research titled, “Global Market Study on Fatty Amides: Increasing Demand from Film & Sheets Industry to Drive Growth of Market during the Forecast Period 2016 – 2022”, the global fatty amides market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of value over 2016 – 2022. Global Fatty Amides (Erucamide, Oleamide, Stearamide, and Behenamide) Market is Expected to be Valued at US$ 223.1 Mn by 2016 end, owing to factors such as increasing demand for polyolefin films in developing countries and cost-efficient solutions

Fatty amides are derived from fatty acids such as erucic acid, oleic acid, and stearic acid. Primary fatty amides such as erucamide, oleamide, stearamide, and behenamide are widely used as slip agents and anti-blocking agents by polyolefin film processing industries. Erucamide is a primary amide and is synthesized by reacting erucic acid with gaseous ammonia. Around 35% of erucic acid produced globally is used for commercial manufacturing of erucamide.

Erucamide is preferred as a slip agent for polyolefin film processing due to its ability to reduce value of the coefficient of friction (COF) of the film surface. Oleamide has found wide application in the manufacturing of polyolefin films, which can use for food packaging. It is referred to as fast blooming agent due to its ability to move rapidly on film surface. It is used as a dispersing agent in printing ink and dyes. Behenamide is an unsaturated long-chain carboxylic acid amide derived from behenic acid. Behenic acid is synthesized by hydrogenation of erucic acid, which is further reacted with ammonia to produce behenamide. It offers anti-blocking and slipping properties that maintain polyolefin films clarity. Stearamide is a saturated long-chain carboxylic acid amide derived from stearic acid-a fatty acid. It offers better anti-blocking properties and slipping properties compared to erucamide and oleamide. Stearamide and behenamide are used in combination with erucamide as an anti-blocking agent in polyolefin film processing.

Fatty amides are commercially sold in various forms such as beads, micro beads, powder, and pastilles. End-user industries such as film processing and ink manufacturers prefer fatty amides in beads form due to easy of handling. The global fatty amides market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of volume during the forecast period.

In terms of market value, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global fatty amides market over the forecast period, followed by Europe, which is estimated for the account for one-fourth share of the global market value by 2016 end. Consumption of fatty amides in the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness relatively slow growth as compared to other regions. The fatty amides market in North America is expected to expand at a low growth rate compared to other regions in terms of value between 2016 and 2022.

Croda International Plc, PMC Biogenix Inc., and Fine Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd. are the leading players in the global market of fatty amides. Other players include Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., Nippon Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Nippon Kasei Chemicals Limited, Kao Corporation, and Haihang Industries Co. Ltd.

