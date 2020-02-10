FASHION RETAILING MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

Executive Summary

Global Fashion Retailing Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global fashion retailing market are growing global retail e-commerce sector and increasing middle class consumption expenditure. In addition, rising online fashion penetration rate and rising young population are the some other driving factors that drive the market of fashion retailing. The major restraining factor of global fashion retailing market are high cost of labor, exchange rate volatility and swiftly changing fashion styles. Fashion Retailing means group of companies, part of the fashion supply chain that goes from the manufacturers to the consumer offering fashion goods and services through traditional seasonal spans and fast fashion timing, ranging from budget to designer price lines. Fashion retailing in the present world scenario operates in two types of retailing namely On-site retailing and Off-site retailing. Now a days, fashion planning in a direct retail world provides various benefit to the retailers such as it facilitate a distributed and connected workforce, it increases productivity with reduced headcount, Modern solutions seamlessly connect data silos, giving retailers access to a common operational forecast to drive smart business decision and consumer preference shift constantly & this will improve personalization.

The regional analysis of Global Fashion Retailing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific has dominate the market share with total generating revenue across the globe due to China also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Fashion Retailing. North America region, especially United States is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the coming years due to development trend of online fashion retailing.

The major market player included in this report are:

H&M

GAP Inc.

Fast Retailing

Inditex

Unqlo

Boohoo

Arcadia Group

Zara

The Limited

crew

Urbn

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Distribution:

Online

In-store

By Product:

Clothing

Apparel

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Fashion Retailing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Fashion Retailing Market, by Distribution, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Fashion Retailing Market, by Product, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Fashion Retailing Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Fashion Retailing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Fashion Retailing Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Fashion Retailing Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Fashion Retailing Market, by Distribution

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Fashion Retailing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Online

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. In-Store

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

