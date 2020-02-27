Farm Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Global Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

Farm VRT enable various applications of inputs such as fertilizers, chemicals, pesticides, and irrigation across different fields at various rates as per the requirement.
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the variable rate technology market in 2018. Considering this potential, new market players are entering the market. The increase in automation and digitization of agriculture is creating new business models for this market. Asia-Pacific has been projected as the fastest-growing market for variable rate technology, owing to large farmlands and a high population growth rate. In this region, Australia held the largest market share in 2017, whereas the Chinese VRT market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Farm Variable Rate Technology (VRT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Farm Variable Rate Technology (VRT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Farm Variable Rate Technology (VRT) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Deere (U.S.)
AGCO (U.S.)
Trimble (U.S.)
CNH Industrial (U.K.)
Topcon (Japan)
Raven Industries (U.S.)
Ag Leader (U.S.)
SZ DJI Technology (China)
Yara International ASA (Norway)
Kubota Corporation
Valmont Industries
Lindsay
Raven Industries
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fertilizer VRT
Crop protection chemical VRT
Soil sensing VRT
Seeding VRT
Yield monitor VRT
Irrigation VRT
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Cereals & Grains
Oilseeds & Pulses
Fruits & Vegetables
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Farm Variable Rate Technology (VRT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Farm Variable Rate Technology (VRT) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
