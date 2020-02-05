Farm Tire Market – Growth in Agricultural Industry Boosting Growth

Farm tires are a sub-segment of specialty tires that are used by vehicles and machines used for farm activities. Sprayers, tractors, trailers, and harvesters are a few examples of farm machinery that use farm tires. Choosing the right farm tire depends on numerous different factors. The size of the tractor tire, soil compaction, fuel economy, traction requirements, and weight of the equipment are to be considered before purchasing farm tires.

The farm tire market is divided into two segments namely, replacement farm tires and original equipment (OE) farm tires. These segments can be further divided into radial and bias tires. A radial tire has the plies running perpendicular to the bead and to the ground. A bias tire consists of numerous rubber plies over lapping each other.

The overlapped plies form a thick layer that is more sensitive to overheating and less flexible. Radial tires have several advantages over bias tires including less ground damage, lower fuel consumption, greater productivity and reduction in tire replacement.

The growth in end user industries is expected to increase the consumption of farm tires. The growth in agricultural industry is expected to boost demand for farm tires. In addition, rising demand for agricultural machinery from emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to further boost demand for farm tires. However, availability of substitutes and fluctuating raw material prices could hamper the growth of the market.

The global farm tire market is dominated by large and medium tire and rubber companies. Some of the key players in this market are Amco Industrial Enterprises Private Limited (India), Titan Tire Corporation (U.S.), Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt. Ltd.(India), Bridgestone Americas Inc (U.S), Alliance Tire Americas Inc.(U.S.), Trelleborg Wheel Systems Americas Inc.(U.S.), Michelin (France), Shandong Yunzhou Wheel Co., Ltd. (China),

Qingdao Puregain Tyre Co., Ltd.(China), Asian Tire Factory Ltd. (India), Malhotra Rubbers Limited (India), Sinotyre Industrial Qingdao Limited (China), Shandong Henry Rubber Co., Ltd.(China), Qingdao Koowai Tyre Co., Ltd.(China), Tianjin Rocket International Trade Co., Ltd. (China), Yancheng Tuopu Tyre Co., Ltd.(China), Qingdao Melton Tire Co., Ltd.(China), Dongying Bintai Rubber And Plastic Co., Ltd. (China), Gaomi Xinrui Rubber Products Co., Ltd.(China) and Comar Tyre & Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd. (China) among others. Countries are using strategic acquisitions and mergers to increase their market share.