Farm Management Software Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Farm Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Farm Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Farm Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deere & Company

Trimble, Inc.

Agjunction, Inc.

Raven Industries, Inc.

Iteris, Inc.

AG Leader Technology

Dickey-John Corporation

Sst Development Group, Inc.

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

The Climate Corporation

Conservis Corporation

Farmers Edge Inc.

Delaval

Gea Group AG

Boumatic LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Local/Web Based

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Farming

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse Farming

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Farm Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Farm Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Farm Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Local/Web Based

1.4.3 Cloud Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Farm Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Precision Farming

1.5.3 Livestock Farming

1.5.4 Fish Farming

1.5.5 Smart Greenhouse Farming

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Farm Management Software Market Size

2.2 Farm Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Farm Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Farm Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Farm Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Farm Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Farm Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Farm Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Farm Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Farm Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Farm Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

