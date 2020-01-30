FARM MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, DEVELOPMENTS, KEY APPLICATIONS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report focuses on the global Farm Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Farm Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Farm Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Deere & Company

Trimble

AgJunction

Raven Industries

AG Leader Technology

SST Development Group

DICKEY-john

Topcon Positioning Systems

The Climate Corporation

Iteris

DeLaval

BouMatic

Conservis

FARMERS EDGE

GEA Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse Farming

Market segment by Application, split into

Web Based

Cloud Based

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Farm Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Farm Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Farm Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Precision Farming

1.4.3 Livestock Monitoring

1.4.4 Fish Farming

1.4.5 Smart Greenhouse Farming

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Farm Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Web Based

1.5.3 Cloud Based

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Farm Management Software Market Size

2.2 Farm Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Farm Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Farm Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Farm Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Farm Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Farm Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Farm Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Farm Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Farm Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Farm Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Deere & Company

12.1.1 Deere & Company Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Farm Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Deere & Company Revenue in Farm Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Deere & Company Recent Development

12.2 Trimble

12.2.1 Trimble Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Farm Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Trimble Revenue in Farm Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Trimble Recent Development

12.3 AgJunction

12.3.1 AgJunction Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Farm Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 AgJunction Revenue in Farm Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 AgJunction Recent Development

12.4 Raven Industries

12.4.1 Raven Industries Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Farm Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 Raven Industries Revenue in Farm Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Raven Industries Recent Development

12.5 AG Leader Technology

12.5.1 AG Leader Technology Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Farm Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 AG Leader Technology Revenue in Farm Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 AG Leader Technology Recent Development

12.6 SST Development Group

12.6.1 SST Development Group Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Farm Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 SST Development Group Revenue in Farm Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 SST Development Group Recent Development

12.7 DICKEY-john

12.7.1 DICKEY-john Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Farm Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 DICKEY-john Revenue in Farm Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 DICKEY-john Recent Development

12.8 Topcon Positioning Systems

12.8.1 Topcon Positioning Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Farm Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 Topcon Positioning Systems Revenue in Farm Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Topcon Positioning Systems Recent Development

12.9 The Climate Corporation

12.9.1 The Climate Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Farm Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 The Climate Corporation Revenue in Farm Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 The Climate Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Iteris

12.10.1 Iteris Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

……Continued

