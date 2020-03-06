FARM MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS, DEMAND, GROWTH, GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025

In 2018, the global Farm Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Farm Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Farm Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Deere & Company
Trimble, Inc.
Agjunction, Inc.
Raven Industries, Inc.
Iteris, Inc.
AG Leader Technology
Dickey-John Corporation
Sst Development Group, Inc.
Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.
The Climate Corporation
Conservis Corporation
Farmers Edge Inc.
Delaval
Gea Group AG
Boumatic LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Local/Web Based
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Precision Farming
Livestock Farming
Fish Farming
Smart Greenhouse Farming
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Farm Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Farm Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
