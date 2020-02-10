Fancy Yarn Market: Driven by Fashion and Trends of New and Stylish Clothing

Demand for clothing never dies down due to modern fashion trends, increasing disposable income, and technological advancement in weaving and knitting. Today, innovations and research are an integrated part of the textile industry. Usage of textiles in the medical sector and construction industry is on the rise. Fashion and trends of new and stylish clothing is also driving the global fancy yarn market.

Both natural and synthetic fibers are used to make carpets, curtains, and clothes. There has been change in the buying pattern of consumers, where once the fashionable customer bought new outfits every season, now certain sections of the market are frequently buying new clothes. This has resulted in the growth of the fancy yarn market. There are also some innovations and advancements from the supply side. Manufacturers are now becoming more heavily involved in assisting the pattern-designers and retailers.

There are various types of fancy yarn available for the manufacturing of carpets, curtains, and clothes and textile accessories. These include marl yarn, spiral or corkscrew yarn, gimp yarn, diamond yarn, loop yarn, snarl yarn, knop yarn, slub yarn, fascinated yarn, tape yarn, chenille yarn, ribbon yarns, composite yarn, covered yarn, and metallic yarn. Every yarn is different from the other in terms of shape, size, different linear densities, different twists, and elasticity.

The global fancy yarn market can be segmented based on product type, raw material, application, and region. Based on product type, the fancy yarn market can be classified into chenille yarn, gimp yarn, loop yarn, knop yarn, and others. In terms of raw material, the fancy yarn market is segmented into natural and synthetic. Based on applications, the fancy yarn market can be classified into textile, home furnishing and others. Based on region, the fancy yarn market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.