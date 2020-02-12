Fan Filter Unit Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Fan Filter Unit Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 161 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A fan filter unit (FFU) is a type of motorized air filtering equipment. It is used to supply purified air to cleanrooms, laboratories, medical facilities or microenvironments by removing harmful airborne particles from recirculating air. The units are installed within the system’s ceiling or floor grid. Large cleanrooms require a proportionally large number of FFUs, which in some cases may range from several hundred to several thousand. Units often contain their own pre-filter, HEPA filter and internally controllable fan air distribution.

Especially in China, many small companies blindly imitate the products of large enterprises. In the competition, these companies often occupy the market by low prices. Fan Filter Unit industry concentration is too low, which can only rely on increasing the supervision of product quality and relying on the continuous purification of the market to gradually solve. With the continuous development of key enterprises in the industry, some small enterprises will gradually withdraw from the Fan Filter Unit market. Of the major players of Fan Filter Unit, American Air Filter Company, Inc. maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. American Air Filter Company, Inc. accounted for 10.15% of the Global Fan Filter Unit revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 8.87%, 8.59% including Pentagon Technologies and Nicotra Gebhardt S.p.A..

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fan Filter Unit market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Fan Filter Unit value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Fan Filter Unit with HEPA Filter

Fan Filter Unit with ULPA Filter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Semiconductor and Optical Industry

Life Science

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Pentagon Technologies

Nicotra Gebhardt S.p.A.

Fuji Electric Global

Camfil

Huntair

Micron (M) SDN. BHD

Suzhou Zhongjian Purification Equipment

Price Industries

Dongguan Jihong Air Purification Equipment

Airkey

Nippon Muki

Bacclean

Suzhou Environment Guard Technology

Yunfeng JinHua

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Fan Filter Unit consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

Focuses on the key global Fan Filter Unit manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fan Filter Unit with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fan Filter Unit submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

