Factors Driving Global Honeysuckle Essential Oil Market through 2018 and Beyond

An essential oil is a liquid taken from different parts of plants, containing an aroma or a fragrance compound. Essential oils are also called aetherolea, volatile oils or ethereal oils. An essential oil is considered to be ‘essential’ as it contains the essence of the plant, which imparts the fragrance and the aroma to the oil.

Essential oils are mainly used in cosmetics, soaps, perfumes and other personal care products. They are also used in the food and beverage industry to impart aroma to a food product. Further, essential oils are widely used during aromatherapy as they induce relaxation in the body.

Different types of essential oils are available in the market such as lemon essential oil, cinnamon essential oil, honeysuckle essential oil, cumin essential oil, ginger essential oil, sandalwood essential oil and rosewood essential oil. Honeysuckle essential oil has been used for more than 1,400 years in China as it possesses medicinal properties. Honeysuckle essential oil has been used as a traditional medicine to cure headaches and to reduce inflammations.

Honeysuckle essential oil is being derived from the honeysuckle plants through the process of steam distillation. Honeysuckle oil was originated in India and was popularly used in China as a medicine. The honeysuckle plants are predominantly found in China. Traditionally, honeysuckle essential oil was used as an exfoliator and in aromatherapy as honeysuckle essential oil helps treat many respiratory conditions. Honeysuckle essential oil possesses more number of potent acids and antioxidants which helps fight free radicals. Honeysuckle essential oil serves as an aid in order to prevent different types of cancer. Honeysuckle essential oil helps decrease the process of ageing. Honeysuckle essential oil’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties prevents the bacterial infections.

Honeysuckle essential oil is used as an effective cleansing and detoxifying blend as it helps remove toxins from liver and blood. Honeysuckle essential oil is used in the aromatherapy and scented candles for its long-lasting fragrance. Honeysuckle essential oil is used as an effective additive in the cosmetic industry which includes products such as perfumes, body oils, skin lotions, bath oils, massage oils, and soaps for its calm and sweet fragrance. Honeysuckle essential oil is also known to treat sore throat, rashes, skin blemishes and fever. Honeysuckle essential oil helps enlighten the mood and helps fight depression. It also has an astringent property, which prevents excessive bleeding from wounds.

Considering the various benefits of honeysuckle essential oil, the market is expected to have a positive outlook over the forecast period.

Some of the market participants operating in the global honeysuckle essential oil market identified across the value chain include Aromaaz International Natural Essential Oils, NOW Health Group, Inc., Mystic Moments UK, Ancient Healing Oils, PRZ, Dève Herbes, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, AVI Naturals, Botanic Spa Flora Oil, Clamor, Aubrey Organics, Kazima Perfumers, BrownBoi, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Riya Agro Products, India Essential Oils, Florihana Distillerie, VedaOils, Ambre Blends, Naissance Trading and Alabama Essential Oil Company.

In 2018, Ambre Blends was featured in most of the health and wellness, cosmetic and personal care magazines such as Organic Spa, New Beauty Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar Australia, glamourmag.com and many other fashion blogs, which helped create awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of myrrh essential oils.