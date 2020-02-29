FACTMR Releases New Report on the Headliner Market 2018-2027

Realizing high stiffness and light weight in automotive headliners has become the new normal among auto component manufacturers, which has emphasized studying arrangement in thickness direction and GF content. Increasing expansivity of automotive headliner is a key agenda behind these efforts. Recently developed ultra-light material (UL grade) has enabled realization of high elastic slope, while illustrating excellent dimensional stability and moldability. Such developments have further aligned well with weight reduction focus in automotive headliner.

Demand for automotive headliner rides the coattails of automobile manufacturers’ focus on improving the marketplace competitiveness, by equipping vehicles with full range of safety devices and convenience. Rising emphasis on reducing environmental footprint has resulted in weight reduction of auto components, and headliner is no exception.

Headliner substrate materials have witnessed continuous evolution over the years, for catering transforming demands of the automotive industry with regard to structural requirements, design flexibility, acoustics properties, and aesthetics. Novel composite materials have been developed for headliner using long chopped glass fiber and polypropylene, which have been formulated for meeting application needs in automotive interiors. These new composites offer reduced environmental impacts, and better end-of-life recyclability compared to polyurethane substrates. Such new developments and automotive lightweighting trends will continue to impact development and demand for headliner in the upcoming years.

A composite material which is generally stick to inside area of roof of yachts or automobiles is called as headliners. Headlines are generally made of fabric with foam or nonwoven backing. The multilevel composite material used in headliners carried various functions together such as stiffness, look, sound reduction and feel, which is required in cars. Headliners are typically adjusted with the head impact counter measures. They can also assimilate extra lighting film made of LED behind the fabric. To provide soft and comfortable touch and a similar appearance, headliners are mostly made of tricot knit fabric. Due to heat and humidity, headliners can fail from the roof. This failure was common in cars which was produced in 1970s.

Headliner- Drivers

The use of nonwoven headliners has increased in last few years as they are very easy to handle during the process of assembling. Safety and good performance are two factors which are required while making a car or any other automotive vehicle and headliner provides these features. With the help of headliner automobile makers can make lightweight vehicles. Headliners give comfort and also offers cutting-edge insulation, resistance to water, fire, and fuel retardancy in case of extreme abrasion and temperature. Headliners can be lined, printed and coated, heat formed and are tailor-made in their operations. Owing to the various benefits that are attached to headliners and due to their skillfulness, headliners are widely used in construction and designing of various other transportation and vehicles such as spacecraft, aeroplanes, boats, satellites and trains. In short, headliners are responsible in making the vehicles attractive, sustainable, safer, cost-effective, and attractive. All these benefits which are associated with the use of headliners are fuelling the growth of headliners market.

Headliner- Restraints

The replacement process of headliner is very lengthy which includes, removal of present headliner, removal of fabric of old headliner, fitting of headliner repair kit and then application of adhesive and reinstallation. The headliner kit is expensive. The bigger the size of the vehicle, the cost of the headliner kit increases. Regardless of the precise mode of production, an automotive headliner produced from slabstock foam suffers from the disadvantage of requiring many productions steps and resulting the in the production of relatively large amounts of scrap foam which can be difficult to discard. These are the few factors which are hampering the growth of headliner market across the globe.

Headliner- Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific leads the headliner market in the years to come. As there is increasing demand from China for SUVs and other premium vehicles, Asia Pacific regions is likely to develop at a very rapid rate during the projected period. In Latin America region, the sales of automotive is moderate due to slow pace of growth in Latin American countries like Mexico and Brazil. However in US the demand for SUV and premium cars is continue to grow and it will contribute to higher revenue share in the headliner market.

Headliner- Key Players

Adient, Lear Corporation, Heartland Automotive, IAC Group, Dienetics, Motus, Futuris Automotive, Group Antolin and Daehan Solution Alabama are some of the top manufacturers of headliners across the globe.

