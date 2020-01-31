Facilities Management Services Market to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

This report studies the global Facilities Management Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Facilities Management Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Facilities management services are services which an organization outsources to a vendor who takes responsibilities related to the operation and maintenance of the assets and facilities of that organization.

The commercial buildings segment accounted for the largest market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the new developmental activities in infrastructure sector that will drive the demand for specialized vendor services in building FM.

The soft services segment accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the e-waste management as a soft service in corporate office buildings. Also, the soft services ensure that the facilities are clean and hygienic and administrative processes are streamlined.

In 2017, the global Facilities Management Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. This report focuses on the global top players, covered

