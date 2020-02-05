Facial Treatment Market is Likely to Exhibit a Strong 7.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2022

Global Facial Treatment Market: Overview

The global facial treatment devices market report provides a comprehensive overview of the global market in terms of its historical growth trajectory, present figures, and future growth prospects. The leading segments of the global facial treatment devices market are analyzed in the report in order to understand the hierarchy of the market and the leading factors having a determinant effect on the growth trajectory of the facial treatment devices market are assessed in order to provide readers with a clear picture of the conditions surrounding the global facial treatment devices market’s growth in the coming years. The competitive dynamics of the global facial treatment devices market are also assessed in detail in the report to familiarize readers with the operating dynamics of the global market.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global facial treatment devices market is likely to be valued at US$808.4 mn by the end of 2017 and further rise to US$1,149.6 mn by the end of 2022. The market is expected to exhibit a solid 7.3% CAGR therein.

Global Facial Treatment Market: Dynamics

The major drivers and restraints having a lasting impact on the global facial treatment devices market are assessed in the report in order to familiarize readers with the factors most likely to significantly affect the market in the coming years. The quantitative and qualitative impact of key drivers on the facial treatment devices market is described in the report in detail to acquaint readers with the factors likely to aid their market expansion plans in the coming years. The restraints likely to hinder the growth of the global facial treatment devices market in the coming years are also profiled in detail in the report in order to familiarize readers with the likely pitfalls in the market. This section comprises a key section of the facial treatment devices market report, as it provides readers with a clear view of which factors are likely to aid their growth and which factors are likely to hinder it in the coming years.

Global Facial Treatment Market: Segmentation

The report provides a comprehensive look into the global facial treatment devices market’s segmentation in order to provide readers with a clear view of the granular composition of the market. Leading segments of the facial treatment devices market are profiled in the report in order to understand their historical growth trajectory and future growth prospects. Detailed discussion of the segmentation of the facial treatment devices market given in the report provides readers with a clear view of the various components of the market and how they are

likely to progress in the coming years.

The report segments the global facial treatment devices market on the basis of product type, end use, and geography in order to obtain a comprehensive picture of the market. By product type, the market is segmented into laser-based devices, RF devices, ultrasound devices, IPL devices, and LED devices. By end use, the facial treatment market is bifurcated into dermatology clinics and beauty clinics. To understand the geographical hierarchy of the global facial treatment market, the report studies the performance of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Facial Treatment Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading companies in the global facial treatment market include Solta Medical Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Cynosure Inc., Strata Skin Sciences Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, Cutera Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Sciton Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Venus Concept Canada Corporation, and Fotona d.d.

