Facial Injectable Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

The Global Facial Injectable Market is anticipated to reach over USD 18,819.04 Million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research.

Facial injectable products also called as dermal fillers are products that benefit in facial transformation. These facial injectable products are widely used to indulgence the early signs of age as well as wrinkles thereby increasing the visual attractiveness.

Factors such as the rise in demand to augment the visual look and growing popularity for negligibly intrusive procedures majorly drive the market. In addition, the rise in elderly population and introduction of improved facial injectable such as synthetic calcium hydroxyl apatite fillers further anticipated boosting the market growth. In recent time, growing demand for non-surgical processes for facial transformation and modification is gaining global admiration. For instance, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), 2017, non-surgical and surgical cosmetic techniques showed an overall rise of 9% from past years. Moreover, according to the same report in 2016, nonsurgical procedures including injectable accounted for approximately 8 million globally.

The global Facial Injectable Market is segmented on the basis of products, end users, and geography.

On the basis of products, the Global Facial Injectable Market is segmented into Dermal Fillers/Injectable Implants and Anti-aging/ Anti-wrinkle Injections. The Dermal Fillers/Injectable Implants is further segmented into Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen Fillers, and Synthetic Fillers such as Calcium hydroxylapatite and polymethyl methacrylate microspheres. The Anti-aging/ Anti-wrinkle Injections is further categorized into Botulinum toxin A and Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) micro particles. On the basis of products, the hyaluronic acid segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2017. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth during the forecast period. Cumulative use of hyaluronic acid as a dermal filler in the cosmetic procedure is anticipated to support the market growth. Hyaluronic acid has become an important part of cosmetics and aesthetic surgeries due to its robust water retaining properties. In general, the cosmetic-grade hyaluronic acid has the lower molecular weight which further aids to retain water in the cells, releases antioxidants, form the deep penetration of the product in the epidermis, and delays the aging progression. On the basis of the end user, the global Facial Injectable Market is segmented into Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Beauty Clinics, and Dermatology Research Institutes. In 2017, hospital segment is estimated to dominate the global market.

Some major key players in global Facial Injectable Market include Advanced Dermatology, Merz, Inc., Galderma Laboratories, L.P., ColBar LifeScience Ltd., Allergan, Plc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC., Sanofi Biosurgery Inc. (Sanofi), Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Suneva Medical, Inc.among others.

Key players are adopting partnerships and product introduction strategies in order to fulfill the unmet aesthetic as well as clinical needs thus, providing surgeons with better and novel options further augmenting the growth of the facial injectable market. For instance, in 2017, the company Galderma collaborated with Colorescience to expand its skincare solutions for persons that can be used in combination with orthodox facial injectable aesthetic treatments.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation Facial Injectable Market Insights

3.1. Facial Injectable – Industry snapshot

3.2. Facial Injectable – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Facial Injectable Market dynamics

3.3.1. Facial Injectable – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Facial Injectable Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Facial Injectable Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Facial Injectable Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Facial Injectable Market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Facial Injectable Industry trends

3.3.5. Competitive Ranking Analysis Facial Injectable Market Size and Forecast by Product

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Dermal Fillers/Injectable Implants

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.2.1.1. Hyaluronic Acid

4.2.1.2. Collagen Fillers

4.2.1.3. Synthetic Fillers

4.2.2. Anti-aging/ Anti-wrinkle Injections

4.2.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.2.2.1.1. Botulinum toxin A

4.2.2.1.2. Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) micro particles Facial Injectable Market Size and Forecast by End User

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Dermatology Clinics

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.4. Beauty Clinics

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.5. Dermatology Research Institutes

5.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

Continued……

