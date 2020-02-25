Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2018 to 2028

The purpose of this rich study presented by FactMR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global fabric mesh for industrial dryer market during the period until 2028. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size (US$ Mn), Y-o-Y growth and revenue share (US& Mn) linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market during the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample Report from Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2453

The fabric mesh for industrial dryer market is highly consolidated among top 6 players in the market. Manufacturing facilities expansion, establishing in developing countries, new product launches, collaborating with other key players, and increasing investment in research and development are some of the focus areas of the top companies operating in the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market. Some of the leading players in the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market are Saati S.p.A, Sefar AG, Drenth Holland BV, Anping County PFM Screen Co. Ltd., Hebei Defeng Polyester Fiber Co. Ltd., and Clear Edge Filtration Group.

Opportunities Abound in Food Processing Industry

Fabric mesh has sought extensive adoption in product packaging, handling, and storing in the food industry, with demand further underpinned by robust adoption of packaged and processed food worldwide. Regulatory bodies such as FDA and EU are also introducing food safety regulations on fabric mesh and dryers used in efficient and effective industrial drying of food products.

Development of a wide range of synthetic fabric mesh is witnessed in recent years, in tandem with advancements in industrial drying of food products that include newer techniques, pre-treatment methods, and innovative equipment. Customized industrial dryers have witnessed widespread acceptance in the global food sector since recent past. This coupled with higher suitability of customized industrial dryer attributes with industry requirements including high temperature and chemical resistance will drive demand for fabric mesh for industrial dryer in the near future.

Relative affordability of using fabric mesh for industrial dryer compared to cost of the state-of-the-art drying equipment such as spray dryers has garnered the attention of food manufacturers toward using fabric mesh for industrial dryers. Food-safe polypropylene and nylon mesh are gaining popularity as the fabric mesh for industrial dryer in the food processing industries.

Browse Market Report with TOC – https://www.factmr.com/report/2453/fabric-mesh-for-industrial-dryer-market

Polyester fabric has emerged as a lucrative and an effective material for mesh screen development that is used in screen printing, in light of its hydrophobic and temperature-resistance properties. Demand for polyester mesh in recent years has been robust among industrial sectors such food, paper & pulp, and chemical. Blue polyester mesh, in particular, finds robust demand in the food industry, as it is easily detectable between various products.

Polyamide mesh is another efficient type of fabric mesh for industrial dryer which has gained significant traction in the recent past, owing to its relatively higher chemical and wear resistance. A key application area of polyamide fabric mesh for industrial dryer is the dust filter used in water boiler.

Meanwhile, Both polyester and polyamide have sought widespread acceptance as efficacious raw materials for fabric mesh for industrial dryers. These fabric mesh for industrial dryer have also found high demand in the production of tea bags, as they hold immense potential in imparting enhanced flavor.

Impact on Supply Chain Owing to Stringent Regulations

Mandatory requirement of fabric mesh for industrial dryers to comply with the regulations of the EU, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have entailed several challenges for manufacturers. Some of these challenges include good performance of fabric mesh for industrial dryer at temperatures above 150 ?C, and retention of the food quality post-drying process. However, convolute nature of such production processes associated with fabric mesh for industrial dryer have further made the compliance to regulations intricate, thereby impacting the supply chain. This, coupled with shifting focus of the paper and pulp mills toward new technology for replacing existing drying technologies, for curtailing their environmental footprint will further impact demand for fabric mesh for industrial dryer in the near future.

You can Ask Any Questions to Our Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2453

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/