According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research, the worldwide Eyewear market is anticipated to reach over USD 235 billion by 2026. In 2017, the spectacles segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global eyewear market.

The increasing rate of diseases associated with vision, along with growing aging population majorly drives the market growth. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of eye health, which supports market growth. The growing popularity of fashion trends and increasing disposable income encourage consumers to purchase designer and branded eyewear. Other factors driving the market growth include spending longer durations in front of computers and laptops, increasing cases of myopia, hypermetropia, & astigmatism, and changing dietary habits. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and sale through online channels would provide growth opportunities for the eyewear market in the coming years.

The increasing need for vision correction and growing diseases related to vision in the geriatric population drives the market growth. Consumers are increasingly spending more time in front of mobile devices for work or leisure, which leads to higher cases of vision problems. Changing dietary habits and hectic lifestyles also lead to increasing vision problems. Increasing life expectancy and associated diseases with old age such as presbyopia and cataract augment market growth. There is increasing awareness among consumers regarding eye care, which encourages them to take preventive measures, thereby boosting the market growth. Sale of products through online channels has gained significant popularity over the years.

The trend of online shopping is gaining traction in developing economies, thereby encouraging established market players to distribute their products globally. Emerging and new players are also using online platforms for promotion and sale of products. Online distribution channels offer a global platform to market players for the expansion of the customer base while reducing operation cost.

The growing disposable income has encouraged people to buy quality eyewear products that are in perfect amalgamation with their increasing living standards. Moreover, people are now opting for trendy and designer sunglasses according to latest trends prevailing in the market. Youth prefer to don contact lenses in an effort to accentuate their overall appearance. Thus, lofty living standards and increasing fashion consciousness, would contribute to the growth of the eyewear market, thereby positively affecting the market growth.

The growing popularity of fashion trends has increased the demand for branded and luxury eyewear products. Consumers are increasingly buying spectacle frames, lenses, and sunglasses with respect to changing fashion trends. The rising standards of living, increasing disposable income, an increase in fashion-conscious population drives the market for luxury eyewear products. Earlier premium eyewear products were only available at selected stores at high prices. However, with technological advancements, and mass manufacturing processes, global players are offering these products globally at affordable prices.

Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to economic growth in countries such as China and India, leading to rising living standards and high disposable income. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts market growth. Increasing use of mobile devices and online shopping further augments market growth.

The various types of eyewear include spectacles, lenses, and sunglasses. The spectacle segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to increasing defects and diseases associated with vision. Growing geriatric population and changing lifestyles support market growth. Spectacle frames can be made using materials such as metal, plastic, and nylon. Consumers are increasingly opting for lenses for vision defects as well as for cosmetic purposes.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Luxottica Group S.p.A, Bausch + Lomb Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Prada S.p.A, Safilo Group S.p.A, Fielmann AG, Cooper Companies, Inc., Essilor International S.A., GrandVision, Carl Zeiss AG, Hoya Corporation, De Rigo SpA. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5368

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Eyewear Market Insights

3.1. Eyewear – Industry snapshot

3.2. Eyewear – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Eyewear Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Eyewear – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Eyewear Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Eyewear Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Eyewear Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Eyewear Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Eyewear Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Eyewear Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Eyewear Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Product Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Spectacles

4.3. Lenses

4.4. Sunglasses

5. Eyewear Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Distribution Channel

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Offline

5.3. Online

6. Eyewear Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.2.3. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. Italy

6.3.5. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. India

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.6. Middle East & Africa

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Luxottica Group S.p.A

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Bausch + Lomb Inc.

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. Carl Zeiss AG

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. GrandVision

Continue…

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request

