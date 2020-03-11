Eye Health Ingredients Market Quality Analysis 2019 | Industry Sales, Value Share, Top Key Players Review, Gross Margin and Rapid Growth and Fast Forward Research

Market Analysis

Eye health ingredients are a source of healthy vision, which is of great concern among the growing population. Antioxidants such as beta-carotene, luthein, zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, and others are some of the common and major eye health ingredients, which are used for healthy vision. They protect eye from UV radiation, elimination of free radicals, and enhancing strong vision. Increasing cases eye health problems such as cataract, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) have led to a growth in the application of eye health ingredients in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, supplements, beverages, oils and fats, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, and others

North America is the leading eye health ingredients market and it is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period 2017-2023. Increasing eye health diseases and low vision problems in North America is driving the eye health ingredients market in this region. Moreover, hectic and busy lifestyle followed by increasing exposure to digital display in the U.S. is boosting the growth of eye health ingredients market.

Increasing health conscious population and their inclination towards consumption of dietary supplements is further boosting the market growth of eye health ingredients. However, improper consumption of eye health ingredients may cause an adverse allergic effect, which may hamper the market growth of eye health ingredients market. Nevertheless, all these factors are likely to lead to the growth of the North American market at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Get a Free Sample Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4700

Major Key Players Review

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Eye Health Ingredients Market are

Allied Biotech Corporation (Taiwan)

BLUE CALIFORNIA (U.S.)

FMC Corporation. (U.S.)

DSM (The Netherlands)

BI Nutraceuticals (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

AIDP Inc. (U.S.)

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches by the major Eye health ingredients players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading players, which includes

Key Findings

Demand for lutein is increasing in infant supplements to overcome vision deficiency among children. Consumers are inclined towards OTC (over the counter) supplements for vision health rather than surgical or clinical treatment

Segments

Based on type, eye health ingredients are segmented into luthein, zeaxanthin, beta-carotene, astaxanthin, and others. Among all, luthein is dominating the market followed by zeaxanthin and beta-carotene. Lutein is high in efficiency and effectiveness in low dosages, which is driving the growth of this segment compared to others. However, beta- carotene is projected to witness a steady growth over the forecast period.

Based on the application, eye health ingredients are segmented into oils and fats, pharmaceuticals, supplements, beverages, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, and others. Among all, the supplements segment is dominating the market followed by pharmaceutical industry. However, high inclination towards consumption of functional foods is expected to grow the application of eye health ingredients in dairy as well as bakery segment.

Regional Analysis:

Global Eye Health Ingredients Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. Low vision, blindness, and various vision health problems are increasingly observed in North America which is boosting the market for eye health ingredients market in this region. In Europe, the U.K. and Germany are the major contributors to eye health ingredients market.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period based on consumer preference towards healthy lifestyle in developing countries such as India and China. Moreover, developments and innovations will lead to moderate growth in rest of the world over the forecast period.