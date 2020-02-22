Eye Care Supplements Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

This report analyzes the global eye care supplementsmarket by type (antioxidant, fatty acids, anti-inflammatory), application (eye health, macular degeneration, cataract, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy), end user (eye hospitals, eye clinics); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global eye care supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.
The major players in global eye care supplements market include:
- Biosyntrx Inc. (U.S.)
• Nordic Naturals Inc. (U.S.)
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)
• Healths Harmony USA Supplements LLC (U.S)
• NUSAPURE (U.S.)
• Vitabiotics Ltd. (U.K)
• Bausch & Lomb Incorporated. (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
On the basis of type, the global eye care supplements market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Antioxidant
• Fatty Acids
• Anti-Inflammatory
On the basis of application, the global eye care supplements market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Eye Health
• Macular Degeneration
• Cataract
• Glaucoma
• Diabetic Retinopathy
On the basis of end user, the global eye care supplements market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Eye Hospitals
• Eye Clinics
Research Methodology
Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.
Table Of Contents:
- Report Prologue
2. Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restrains
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Biosyntrx Inc.
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Product Overview
11.1.3 Financials
11.1.4 SWOT Analysis
11.2 Nordic Naturals Inc.
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Product Overview
11.2.3 Financial Overview
11.2.4 Key Developments
11.2.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3 Healths Harmony USA Supplements LLC
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Product Overview
11.3.3 Financial Overview
11.3.4 Key Development
11.3.5 SWOT Analysis
11.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
11.4.3 Financial Overview
11.4.4 Key Development
11.4.5 SWOT Analysis
11.5 NUSAPURE
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Product Overview
11.5.3 Financial Overview
11.5.4 Key Developments
Continued…….
