Extrusion Coatings Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2017 – 2027

Extrusion Coatings Market: Introduction:

Extrusion coating is a versatile coating technique used to produce a large range of thin multilayer structures on plastics, majorly polyethylene, onto substrates, such as aluminum foils, paperboard, plastic films, cellulose, corrugated fiberboards and paper. Since the last few years, as a result of the increasing demand for more sophisticated industrial and packaging materials, composite and laminated flexible structures are being widely used for many applications. Furthermore, low density polyethylene (LDPE) is considered suitable for the extrusion coating process and is therefore used for the coating of fruit & milk juice cartons, specialized laminates for food and liquid packaging as well as for building & industrial uses. Benefits, such as increased scuff resistance, tear resistance, grease resistance, excellent barrier properties against water and other gases and heat sealable surface, offered by extrusion coating will help the extrusion coating market witness significant traction in the coming years. However, mono materials, made from one basic raw material, are sometimes considered a good alternative to extrusion. Moreover, flexible packaging applications are estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period as extrusion coatings are expected to witness increasing usage in the food & industry during the forecast period. European waste legislation stipulates that to enable recycling, the packaging material used must be separable. This particular stipulation has led to the promotion of mono materials, resulting in the sacrificing of functional performance and adoption of low efficiency packaging materials.

Extrusion Coatings Market: Dynamics:

The use & application of extrusion coated paperboard enhances consumer handling, visual appeal and heat sealability, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the extrusion coatings market during the forecast period. Furthermore, properties, such as moisture protection, grease resistance and barrier to oxygen, water vapor, aroma, etc. are further expected to drive the growth of the extrusion coatings market during the forecast period.

Low & high melt temperature, too low or too high air gap and inadequate resin selection can sometimes lead to improper adhesion between the substrate and plastic layer, which, in turn, may hamper the growth of the extrusion coatings market during the forecast period. Furthermore, problems, such as edge tears, surging, sealability, pinholes, gels and voids caused by incorrect deckle settings, inadequate die designs, contamination, low coating weight, excessive corona treatment and others may also hinder the extrusion coatings market growth over the forecast period.

Extrusion Coatings Market: Segmentation

The global extrusion coatings market can be segmented on the basis of material type, substrate and application.

On the basis of material type, the global extrusion coatings market is segmented into:

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

On the basis of substrate, the global extrusion coatings market is segmented into:

Paperboard

Plastic Films

Cellulose

Paper

Aluminum Foils

On the basis of application, the global extrusion coatings market is segmented into:

Transport specific containers and crates

Liquid Packaging

Photographic

Flexible Packaging

Others (Building, Envelopes, etc.)

Extrusion Coatings Market: Region – wise Outlook:

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness dominance in the global extrusion coatings market during the forecast period owing to the high consumption in China and upcoming developments and demand from India, ASEAN countries and other countries for extrusion coating products. The growth in the region can be attributed to the growing packaging industry, large consumer base and growing preference for products with better efficiency. North America is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing packaging industry during the forecast period. Extrusion coatings market in Europe is estimated to register relatively steady growth due to various European waste legislations. Furthermore, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to grow at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

Extrusion Coatings Market: Key Participants:

Some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the extrusion coatings market are:

Davis-Standard, LLC

Novus Packaging.

Borealis AG

The Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

SABIC®

PPG Industries, Inc.

