MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of ” External Storage Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2027″.
The objectives of this study are as follows:
-
To define, describe, and forecast the “External Storage” market by type, application, component, delivery model, end user, and region
-
To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
-
To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
-
To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
-
To forecast the market size of market segments with respect to the four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
-
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13102
External storage, also called as auxiliary storage or secondary storage, comprises of all addressable data storage that do not belong to the computer’s main storage or memory. Such devices are not permanently fixed inside a computer. They offer advantages such as enhanced data storage capacity, portability, and data backup options.
In recent years, external storage market witnessed a significant year-on-year growth, mainly due to due to increased spending in storage technology across communications, media and banking verticals along with residential sector, especially in emerging economies.
Market Overview:
After an initial slowdown in 2014, the demand for external storage picked up with customer preference shifting to low-cost storage solutions. This shift has resulted in a loss of share for large storage vendors at the expense of smaller providers.
External storage systems involves range of techniques such as magnetic storage, optical storage, solid state storage and smart cloud devices.
Market Dynamics:
External storage tools are crucial components of modern businesses. The growth of external storage market is driven by factors such as increasing uptake of digital transformation projects across organizations, momentum in the adoption of hybrid & all flash arrays, increased government spending in advanced storage technologies and growing volumes of data due to increasing workloads (such as VDI, OLTP and DB) across verticals.
Additionally, increasing number of enterprises are shifting to procure external storage solutions from by small storage vendors, offering better capacity/performance with competitive prices. Enterprises are allocating significant share of their budgets for external storage solutions and an appreciable portion of these investments are expected to flow into the external storage market.
However, advanced technologies such as software-defined storage and hyper-converged infrastructure are expected to cannibalize traditional external storage market, and is expected to have a large impact during the forecast period.
Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13102
Market Segmentation:
Global External Storage market is mainly classified on the basis of type of storage technique, end user and regions.
On the basis of type of storage technique, global external storage market is segmented into police optical storage (CD/DVD and blue-ray), solid state storage & flash memory devices (memory cards, memory stticks), smart cloud devices, and external hard drives.
On the basis of verticals the market is segmented as commercial (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, hospitals, media & entertainment, law firms, education, government institutions and others) and residential.
On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into 7 key regions:
-
North America
-
Latin America
-
Western Europe
-
Eastern Europe
-
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
-
Japan
-
Middle East & Africa
Key Market Players
The major players in the global external Storage market include of Netapp, EMC Corporation (Dell), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems, Seagate Technology LLC, Pure Storage, Inc., Fujitsu and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
In recent years, external storage systems vendors have witnessed a decline in revenues due to a slowdown in hardware sales, majorly due to increasing competition from smaller vendors and flash-storage startups.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
-
External Storage Market Segments
-
External Storage Market Dynamics
-
Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016
-
External Storage Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027
-
Ecosystem Analysis
-
External Storage Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Value Chain Analysis
-
External Storage Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for External Storage market includes development of these technologies in the following regions:
-
North America
-
US
-
Canada
-
Latin America
-
Argentina
-
Brazil
-
Mexico
-
Rest of LATAM
-
Europe
-
Western Europe
-
Germany
-
France
-
U.K
-
Italy
-
Spain
-
Nordics
-
Benelux
-
Rest of the Western Europe
-
Eastern Europe
-
Poland
-
Russia
-
Rest of the Eastern Europe
-
Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
-
China
-
India
-
ASEAN
-
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
-
Rest of APEJ
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa
-
GCC Countries
-
North Africa
-
South Africa
-
Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics of the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and product offerings
-
Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective towards market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Pre Book Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/checkout?rep_id=13102&licType=S
About Us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact Us
Mr. Nachiket
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/